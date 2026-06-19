The Premier League has released the fixture list for the 2026/27 season, setting the stage for another thrilling campaign.

According to the fixtures released on Friday, defending champions Arsenal will begin their title defence at home against newly promoted Coventry City.

The Gunners will kick off the new season on Friday, 21 August, at the Emirates Stadium, where Mikel Arteta’s side will seek to make a strong start in their quest to retain the title they won last season.

Nigeria’s Frank Onyeka featured prominently for Coventry City as they secured promotion back to the Premier League and he his expected to play a key role if he remains with the Frank Lampard-led team.

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The opening weekend also marks the return of three promoted clubs to the top flight. Championship winners Coventry face the toughest possible assignment away to Arsenal, while Hull City welcome Manchester United and Ipswich Town host Sunderland.

A new era begins at Manchester City following the departure of long-serving manager Pep Guardiola. The former champions will start their campaign at home against Bournemouth, while Liverpool, now under Andoni Iraola, face a difficult trip to Newcastle United.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, travel to Brentford, while Fulham host Chelsea in a London derby scheduled for Monday night.

The 2026/27 season will officially begin on 22 August and conclude on 30 May 2027. League organisers said the campaign will start a week later than usual to allow players additional recovery time following the FIFA World Cup in North America.

The season will consist of 33 weekend rounds and five midweek matchdays, with all 10 final-day fixtures kicking off simultaneously.

Opening weekend fixtures

Friday, 21 August

– Arsenal vs Coventry

Saturday, 22 August

– Hull City vs Manchester United

– Everton vs Crystal Palace

– Ipswich Town vs Sunderland

– Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United

– Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday, 23 August

– Brighton vs Aston Villa

– Manchester City vs Bournemouth

– Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Monday, 24 August

– Fulham vs Chelsea

Final-day fixtures (30 May 2027)

– Arsenal vs Brighton

– Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

– Chelsea vs Brentford

– Coventry vs Nottingham Forest

– Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

– Hull City vs Newcastle United

– Ipswich Town vs Everton

– Liverpool vs Bournemouth

– Manchester United vs Fulham

– Sunderland vs Manchester City

The domestic calendar will also see the EFL Cup begin on the weekend of 7–9 August, while Premier League clubs enter the FA Cup at the third-round stage in January. The FA Cup final is scheduled for 22 May 2027 at Wembley Stadium.

Meanwhile, the summer transfer window remains open until 1 September, before reopening on 1 January and closing on 1 February 2027.