England kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with an entertaining 4-2 victory over Croatia, as captain Harry Kane scored twice to lead the Three Lions to all three points.

The result marked England’s first 4-2 win at a World Cup since their famous triumph over West Germany in the 1966 final and gave new manager Thomas Tuchel a winning start at a major tournament.

Kane opened the scoring after referee Clément Turpin awarded England a penalty when Luka Modrić fouled Noni Madueke inside the box. Although Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livaković saved the initial effort, the kick was retaken for encroachment and Kane converted on the second attempt.

Croatia responded through Martin Baturina, whose powerful strike beat Jordan Pickford to level the scores. However, Kane restored England’s lead with a well-placed header from Declan Rice’s corner, drawing level with former striker Gary Lineker’s record of 10 World Cup goals for England.

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The Croatians hit back again just before halftime when Petar Musa finished from close range after Ivan Perišić’s knockdown, ensuring the teams went into the break level at 2-2.

England regained control almost immediately after the restart. Jude Bellingham, becoming the youngest European player to appear in four major international tournaments, finished smartly from Elliot Anderson’s pass to make it 3-2.

Tuchel’s side continued to create chances but were repeatedly denied by Livaković, who produced several fine saves to keep Croatia in the contest. Pickford was also called into action at the other end as Croatia searched for another equaliser.

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England eventually sealed victory late on when substitutes Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford combined brilliantly. Saka’s run and pass created the opening for Rashford, who calmly slotted home to make it 4-2.

Kane’s brace also saw him join former England captain David Beckham as only the second English player to score at three different World Cups, having also found the net in 2018 and 2022.

The victory extends England’s strong record in World Cup openers, while Croatia will need a quick response after suffering another disappointing start to a tournament.