The Nigeria Football Referees’ Association (NFRA) has strongly condemned the assault on match officials following the 2026 President’s Federation Cup semi-final between Nasarawa United and Ikorodu City at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, Edo State.

The disturbing incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, 17 June, shortly after the conclusion of the fiercely contested encounter, which was decided via a penalty shootout.

According to reports made available to the NFRA, tensions flared immediately after the final whistle as the match officials made their way towards the tunnel. Two Nasarawa United players, whose identities were withheld, alongside a member of the club’s medical team, allegedly confronted and attacked the officiating crew.

Witness accounts indicate that the altercation escalated into physical violence, with the Fourth Official bearing the brunt of the attack. The official reportedly sustained bodily injuries, while his communication equipment, stopwatch, and official match attire were damaged during the incident.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The situation was further compounded when the centre referee’s uniform was allegedly torn and destroyed amid the chaos.

Reacting to the development, NFRA Acting President, Kelechi Mejuobi, expressed deep concern over the recurring attacks on referees at football venues across the country, describing the latest incident as unacceptable and detrimental to the growth of the game.

Mr Mejuobi called on football authorities to take decisive action against those responsible and implement stronger measures aimed at protecting match officials.

“The continued attacks on referees are a serious threat to the integrity of football and must not be tolerated. Those involved should be identified and punished accordingly to serve as a deterrent to others,” he stated.

In response to the incident, the NFRA has directed referees assigned to future matches to ensure that adequate security personnel are present at venues before the commencement of games.

The association stressed that during pre-match meetings, officials must verify that the required security arrangements are in place. Where security is absent or deemed insufficient, referees have been instructed to immediately notify the State Football Association, the Nigeria Football Federation Referees Committee, and the NFRA.

The referees’ body also appealed to stakeholders across Nigerian football to prioritise the safety and welfare of match officials, warning that it may consider avoiding venues with a history of referee assaults and could refuse appointments involving teams repeatedly linked to attacks on officials.