South Africa produced a spirited comeback to earn a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic in their second Group A match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday.

After falling behind inside six minutes, Bafana Bafana dominated large periods of the contest before Teboho Mokoena’s second-half penalty secured a deserved point.

The result means Africa continues to punch above its weight at the World Cup. Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana have recorded victories, while Cape Verde, Morocco, Egypt, DR Congo, and now South Africa have all earned notable draws against Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Portugal, and the Czech Republic, respectively.

The Czech Republic made the perfect start when Michal Sadílek finished from Filip Sojka’s assist in the sixth minute. The Europeans looked dangerous early on and threatened through Patrik Schick and Ladislav Krejčí as they sought to build on their lead.

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South Africa, however, gradually settled into the game and began to take control. Hugo Broos’ men enjoyed 62 per cent possession and created several chances through Oswin Appollis, Aubrey Modiba, Iqraam Rayners and Thapelo Maseko, but they went into halftime trailing 1-0.

The introduction of Relebohile Mofokeng at the start of the second half injected fresh energy into the South African attack. Despite further pressure from the Czech Republic, Bafana Bafana continued to push forward in search of an equaliser.

Their persistence was rewarded in the 83rd minute when Mokoena calmly converted from the penalty spot to bring South Africa level.

The closing stages were tense, with both teams creating opportunities to snatch victory. South Africa came closest, forcing late saves and creating chances through Evidence Makgopa, Modiba, and Mbokazi, but the Czech defence held firm.

South Africa finished with more possessions and more shots on target, and matched their opponents corner for corner, underscoring the quality of their performance.

The draw keeps Bafana Bafana’s hopes alive in Group A and offers further evidence of Africa’s growing competitiveness on football’s biggest stage.