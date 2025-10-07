Galatasaray and Atlanta forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman lead Super Eagles players who have touched down in Polokwane, South Africa, ahead of Nigeria’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho on Friday, a game that could define their campaign.

The remaining five invited players are expected to arrive in camp by Wednesday, as preparations intensify under the watchful eye of head coach Éric Chelle for what is shaping up to be a must-win contest.

Among those already in camp are captain William Troost-Ekong, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Crystal Palace’s Christantus Uche, Besiktas’ Wilfred Ndidi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Wolves’ new boy Tolu Arokodare, Chippa United’s shot atopper and captain Stanley Nwabali, Amas Obasogie, Terem Moffi, Paris FC’s Moses Simon, Fulham trio Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, and Samuel Chukwueze, Brentford’s Frank Onyeka, Semi Ajayi, Adebayo Adeleye, and youngster Benjamin Frederick.

The team arrived to a warm reception at Polokwane Airport before heading straight to their training base to commence final drills at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, the venue for Friday’s showdown. Training sessions are expected to be held behind closed doors as tactical details are fine-tuned.

Nigeria’s qualification stakes

Nigeria currently sit third in Group C, three points adrift of leaders Benin Republic and second-placed South Africa.

Friday’s clash offers the Super Eagles a golden chance to close the gap and reignite their qualification push.

It’s a delicate situation, one that demands maximum concentration and efficiency. Anything less than victory could leave their 2026 World Cup dream in serious jeopardy.

Head coach Chelle, who took charge earlier this year, has emphasised the importance of intensity and cohesion as the team navigates a challenging phase in the qualifiers.

Firepower and Focus

The Super Eagles will once again look to their attacking players, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, to provide the spark in front of goal.

Both men arrive in good form from their European clubs and remain Nigeria’s biggest goal threats.

In midfield, Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi will be tasked with dictating tempo and maintaining control, while Troost-Ekong and Calvin Bassey are expected to marshal the backline with authority.

Stanley Nwabali is likely to start in goal, with backup options Amas Obasogie and Adebayo Adeleye also available.

Chelle’s squad blends experience and youthful hunger, a dynamic he hopes can produce the balance needed to overcome Lesotho’s defensive stubbornness.

High stakes in Polokwane

Friday’s match in Polokwane promises to be a fierce contest. Lesotho, often dismissed as underdogs, have developed a reputation for frustrating bigger teams with compact defending and quick transitions. They will see this fixture as a chance to make a statement against one of Africa’s traditional powerhouses.

For Nigeria, though, it’s not just about pride, it’s about momentum, redemption, and qualification survival.

The Super Eagles are fully aware that dropped points could spell disaster in a group where every slip carries heavy consequences. The players have reportedly been reminded of the urgency by senior team officials, who have emphasised the importance of focus, unity, and execution above all else.

Next stop: Uyo

After the battle in Polokwane, the Super Eagles will return home to Uyo, where they will host the Benin Republic, led by former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, on Tuesday, 14 October, in another defining World Cup qualifying encounter.

With the race to 2026 tightening, every point, every duel, and every finish will count.

All eyes will turn to Polokwane on Friday, where Nigeria’s quest to reignite their World Cup campaign takes center stage once again.

For a nation that measures itself by global standards, qualification isn’t just the goal; it’s the expectation.