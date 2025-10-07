Two of Nigeria’s heavyweights, Remo Stars and Rangers International, roared back to form on Monday with crucial wins that reignited their domestic ambitions in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

At the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta, defending champions Remo Stars ended their brief slump with a convincing 2–0 victory over Wikki Tourists, while Rangers International edged Katsina United 1–0 in a rain-delayed fixture in Enugu. Both results came as timely boosts in a league campaign that has already begun to test character and depth.

Remo Stars find their Rhythm again

After consecutive defeats to Plateau United and Abia Warriors, there was quiet pressure on Daniel Ogunmodede’s Sky Blue Stars to rediscover their domestic momentum following their promising start in the CAF Champions League.

The first half saw Remo dictate play but fail to convert dominance into goals, with Olamilekan Adedayo and Ibrahim Shuaib both coming close to breaking the deadlock.

Their persistence finally paid off in the 79th minute when Malian import Adama Goita pounced at the far post to convert a precise Ibrahim Abubakar cross. With confidence restored and Wikki’s defence stretched, Alex Oyowah sealed the result in the 90th minute, capitalising on a goalkeeper’s spill to fire home the second goal.

That late surge not only secured all three points but also marked a psychological turnaround for the champions, who now sit ninth on the NPFL table with ten points from six matches.

Rangers grind out victory in rain-delayed clash

In Enugu, the Flying Antelopes completed their weather-interrupted match against Katsina United, grinding out a 1–0 victory that reflected their grit and tactical patience.

The game, suspended on Sunday after torrential rain rendered the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium pitch unplayable, resumed early Monday morning. Within 25 minutes of restart, Godwin Obaje showed composure in the box, slotting home the only goal from a low cross to hand Rangers a precious lead.

Despite going a man down late in the game after Jerry was sent off for a reckless challenge, Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men held firm, repelling wave after wave of Katsina pressure until the final whistle.

The win, Rangers’ second of the season, lifts them from 17th to 13th on the table with eight points and a game in hand against Abia Warriors. Katsina United, meanwhile, remain tenth with nine points, ruing a missed opportunity to break into the top half.

The Race heats up

With the season beginning to take shape, both victories serve as reminders of pedigree and ambition.

Remo’s recovery underscores their intent to defend the title, while Rangers resilience in adversity reflects a side determined to reclaim its place among Nigeria’s elite.

The Flying Antelopes will be back in action on Wednesday, hosting Abia Warriors in a postponed matchday four clash, a chance to keep their upward climb alive.

Remo Stars, meanwhile, travel to face Katsina United next, eager to turn one strong performance into sustained momentum.

A league of fine margins

The NPFL’s opening weeks have already delivered a compelling mix of quality, unpredictability, and tactical evolution. Clubs like Enyimba, Rivers United, and Nasarawa United are setting early pace, but as history shows, championship races in Nigeria are marathons, not sprints.

For Remo Stars and Rangers, Monday’s victories weren’t just about three points, they were statements. Statements that champions recover and that contenders never stop believing.