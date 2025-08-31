Liverpool climbed to the top of the Premier League table on Sunday after a late moment of magic from Dominik Szoboszlai gave them a hard-fought 1-0 win over Arsenal at Anfield.

The Hungarian midfielder scored a brilliant free-kick from 32 yards in the 83rd minute, sending the home fans wild and keeping Liverpool’s perfect start to the season alive.

It was a tense and balanced game between two title rivals. Arsenal started well even after losing William Saliba to injury in the opening minutes.

The Gunners had the better chances in the first half, with Noni Madueke forcing Alisson Becker into a good save. But Liverpool grew stronger after the break and were finally rewarded when Szoboszlai’s dipping strike went in off the post, leaving Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya helpless.

The win means Arne Slot’s Liverpool now sit top of the table with three wins from three matches, while Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal suffered their first Premier League defeat against Liverpool in seven meetings. It was also Arsenal’s first away league loss since November last year when they were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle.

Tough weekend

However, it was a weekend to forget for Nigerian players in the Premier League as they prepare to join the Super Eagles camp for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. On Saturday, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey were on the losing side as Fulham fell 2-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. At the same time, Frank Onyeka’s Brentford suffered a 2-1 defeat to Sunderland, leaving them without a win this season.

Sunday brought more disappointment. Ola Aina played the full 90 minutes as Nottingham Forest were beaten 3-0 at home by West Ham United.

Jarrod Bowen broke the deadlock in the 84th minute, Lucas Paquetá scored a penalty four minutes later, and Callum Wilson sealed the win in stoppage time.

Other games

At the AMEX Stadium, Brighton & Hove Albion shocked Manchester City with a 2-1 comeback win. Erling Haaland gave City the lead in the first half, but veteran midfielder James Milner, at 39 years and 239 days old, equalised from the penalty spot in the 67th minute, becoming the oldest player ever to score a penalty in Premier League history.

Brajan Gruda then scored an 89th-minute winner to give Brighton their first league win of the season. Pep Guardiola’s City have now lost two league games in a row and sit 12th in the standings.

With the Premier League taking a short break, all eyes now turn to international duty.

The Nigerian stars will regroup in Uyo as the Super Eagles prepare for two crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches — first against Rwanda on 6th September and then against South Africa on 9th September. For Iwobi, Bassey, Onyeka, and Aina, the national team camp will be a chance to reset after a disappointing weekend in England.