Cast: Abdulazeem M Ibrahim, Ijapari Ben-Hirki, Ahmad Isa, Tomi Ojo, Olugu Devine Udoka, Augustine Gilbert Gotar, Rikadawa Rabiu Mohammed, Paul Sambo, Mbasity Julius Jesse, Musa Muhammed Abdullahi, Abdallah Rabiu Rikadawa, Nadia Peter, Aisha Baba, Fortune Joshua Fadahson, Nadia Dutch, Ibrahim Saleh, Rejoice Warat Marcus

Director: Famous Odion Iraoya

Run time: 1h 34mins

Streaming Platform: Prime Video

In the 80s, the Nigerian music scene witnessed a pivotal moment when a not-so-popular singer, Goody K. Obi, released his hit song, ‘Wetin Dey For Sokoto, E Dey For Sókótó’.

Even though it was a song that advised those who intend to leave the country for greener pastures not to bother returning after it has been rebuilt, the song quickly became a mantra for those who search needlessly for what they already own.

Decades later, the song’s theme finds relevance in the movie, ‘Finding Nina’

Plot

At the turn of the millennium in Northern Nigeria, Jabir (Abdallah Rabiu Rikadawa) was just a young boy fascinated by his father’s camera.

In that period, he made friends with Nadia Peter (Nina).

In the present day, Jabir (Jabir Abdulazeem M Ibrahim) now lives in Lagos and works as a photographer.

He has lost touch with his culture, is too busy to visit home and can barely speak his language.

However, memories of his childhood friend, Nina (Ijapari Ben-Hirki), never leave him.

Meanwhile, Raiyah (Tomi Ojo), a gallery owner, is enamoured by him, even though she is being chased by Gbenga (Olugu Devine Udoka), whom she has no feelings for.

Jabir strikes the persona of a tortured artiste, whose internal struggles hinder him from going commercial with his work.

In addition, he is constantly triggered by the Negative portrayal of Northern Nigeria by the media and visual artistes.

Prodded by Raiya and his friend, Fred (Augustine Gilbert Gotar), Jabir packs his bags and camera and heads to Dankwella village to take as many pictures as possible to change the perception of Northern Nigeria as backwards and unprogressive.

While there, he meets an (Abdul) Ahmad Isa, an Almajiri (Islamic student) who agrees to be his tour guide.

Along the way, he runs into Nina but loses sight of her. All he had had to go by was a ring.

He consulted a ring maker, Na Garinku (Musa Muhammed), who tried to caution him about his search.

Undeterred, Jabir continues until he finds Nina. Even though memories of growing up draw them closer, and meeting Nina was everything he hoped for, he is torn between his past and an uncertain future.

Review

In an era driven by fast-moving agenda machinery propelled by political powerplay, ‘Finding Nina’ serves as a timely reminder of the ‘human-ness’ in the Northern region.

The movie is an authentic representation of the North that can be found in very few mainstream Nollywood movies.

Viewers are spared the torture of forced accents, generic traditional attire, and make-believe landscapes Nollywood is mostly known for.

However, other than beautifully attired people and cultural displays, the movie doesn’t speak about the culture, the nuanced lifestyle, or traditional and religious practices.

Abdul, for instance, is an Almajiri. Almajiris are generally perceived as tattered beggars. ‘Finding Nina’ missed out on an opportunity to correct that misconception.

The movie speaks constantly of “the riots” and its attendant losses.

The movie, yet again, missed out on an opportunity to label the frequent crises for what they are, but instead chooses to scratch the surface.

Having met and courted Nina, a confused Jabir, once again, seeks the counsel of the ring maker, who told him these golden words: “A chicken ignorantly sleeps hungry while lying on a bag of food.”

Sub-themes like urban migration, and Northern Nigeria’s agronomy and its impact on commerce, among others, were also glossed over.

This brings us back to the opening premise: “wetin dey for Sokoto dey for sókótó.”

Verdict: 7/10