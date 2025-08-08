The second round of matches in Group C of the 2024 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) promises intensity and high stakes, as hosts Uganda face Guinea in a do-or-die clash, while Algeria look to book an early ticket to the quarter-finals against South Africa.

Both games will be played on Friday at the Nelson Mandela National Stadium in Kampala.

For Uganda, the equation is simple: win or face elimination. The Cranes opened their campaign with a heavy 3-0 defeat to Algeria, which dented morale and put them under pressure in front of their home supporters.

Head coach Morley Byekwaso admitted the team must quickly recover from the disappointment and focus on the task ahead.

“I prefer not to talk about the past but to focus on what lies ahead. We know it’ll be a difficult game. We need to win to keep our hopes alive.” The Uganda coach said during his pre-match press conference.

He acknowledged that some players had been nursing knocks but expressed optimism that the full squad would be available for the crucial encounter.

Uganda’s key challenge will be breaking down a confident Guinea side who began their tournament with a narrow but vital 1-0 victory over Niger, courtesy of a Mohamed Bangoura II strike.

Guinea coach Souleymane Camara has warned his players against complacency, pointing out that Uganda will be desperate to respond after their opening loss.

With four group-stage points historically enough to secure a knockout spot, Guinea know a second win would almost certainly seal progression.

Uganda will look to their home crowd for inspiration, with goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa emphasising the importance of unity and determination in turning their fortunes around.

The Cranes’ attack, however, must find more creativity and precision after failing to register a shot on target against Algeria.

Algeria vs South Africa

In the second fixture, Algeria will aim to maintain their perfect start and secure qualification with a game to spare.

The Desert Foxes were clinical and composed in their opening win over Uganda, extending their remarkable defensive record in CHAN football to ten consecutive matches without conceding.

Coach Madjid Bougherra has urged his side to remain humble and approach the clash against South Africa as if it were a final.

“We know South Africa is a good team… We’re ready and will do everything possible to reach the next round,” The Algeria coach assured during his pre-match press conference.

South Africa, meanwhile, began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Niger.

While they showed resilience, coach Molefi Ntseki knows facing an in-form Algeria side presents an even greater challenge. Bafana Bafana will need to tighten their defence and capitalise on rare opportunities if they are to upset the group leaders.

Algeria’s depth and tactical discipline have made them early tournament favourites, but they will be wary of a South African team eager to prove themselves and keep their qualification hopes alive.

For Bougherra’s men, victory would not only seal progression but also allow for possible squad rotation ahead of the final group game.

With Uganda fighting for survival, Guinea seeking to secure their place in the next round, Algeria chasing a flawless start, and South Africa battling to stay in contention, Friday’s matches could go a long way in deciding the fate of Group C.

Fans can expect an evening of passion, urgency, and tactical battles as the CHAN drama continues in Kampala.