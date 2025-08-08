Besiktas have moved a step closer to officially landing one of Africa’s most dependable midfield generals and Nigerian star Wilfred Ndidi

In Istanbul on Thursday, the Leicester City ace passed his medical on Thursday.

The Turkish Super Lig giants confirmed they have formally entered negotiations with both the player and his club, as they look to seal a deal that could reshape their midfield for the 2025/26 season.

“Negotiations have started with professional footballer Wilfred Onyinye Ndidi and his club Leicester City Football Club Limited regarding his transfer,” the club announced in a statement filed to the Public Disclosure Platform.

Ndidi, 28, has been a cornerstone at Leicester City since arriving from Belgian side Genk in January 2017, earning a reputation as one of the Premier League’s most effective defensive midfielders.

His tireless ball-winning ability and positional discipline were key to Leicester’s top-flight campaigns, including their FA Cup triumph in 2021.

However, with just one year remaining on his contract, uncertainty over his future at the King Power Stadium has drawn attention from multiple European suitors.

Besiktas, eager to reclaim domestic supremacy and make an impact in Europe, see Ndidi as a vital piece of their squad rebuild.

The club has already been active in the transfer market, and securing Ndidi would be a statement signing, one aimed at adding steel, leadership, and international pedigree to their engine room.

As part of the transfer process, Ndidi underwent a comprehensive medical at Acıbadem Altunizade Hospital in Istanbul earlier on Thursday.

“Wilfred Onyinye Ndidi undergoes medical examination,” Besiktas confirmed.

“Professional footballer Wilfred Onyinye Ndidi, with whom we have begun transfer negotiations, underwent a medical examination this morning at Acıbadem Altunizade Hospital. Ndidi underwent comprehensive blood tests and was examined in the orthopaedics, internal medicine, ophthalmology, ear-nose-throat (ENT), general surgery, and cardiology departments. His medical checks were completed with lung and endurance tests.”

Sky Sports’ transfer insider Florian Plettenberg reports that an agreement in principle has already been reached, with Besiktas set to pay €9.5 million (around N17bn) to Leicester.

“Leicester are set to receive €9.5 million. A mutual agreement between the 28-year-old defensive midfielder and the club has been reached,” Plettenberg posted on X.

The player held a private meeting with head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and reports suggest he will soon sign a 3+1-year contract after passing his medical tests.

Real Betis were also interested in Ndidi but failed to agree on a transfer fee with Leicester City, clearing the way for Besiktas.

For Besiktas, this is more than just a signing; it’s a clear signal that the Black Eagles are preparing for a serious push both at home and in Europe.