In a bold move set to revolutionise the shopping experience for consumers, LG Electronics, a global leader in home appliances, is excited to announce a new partnership with PricePally, the innovative community-based shopping platform, to launch the highly anticipated “Fill Up Campaign.”

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies, offering consumers a smarter, more cost-effective way to shop while integrating LG’s advanced electronic products into everyday life.

The collaboration between LG Electronics and PricePally is aimed at recognizing and appreciating our customers’ support through continuous patronage. Shoppers who purchase the LG 438L Top Freezer with Auto Ice Maker – a spacious, family-friendly refrigerator designed to store more, keep food fresher for longer, and make everyday life simpler, especially when the kids are home for the summer and the kitchen is busier than ever from any Fouani store in Lagos will receive shopping vouchers for free food items, which can be redeemed on PricePally’s website.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Oktae Kim, General Manager, Home Appliances Solution, LG Electronics Nigeria added: “At LG, we are committed to innovation that enhances everyday life. The Fill Up Campaign with PricePally is an exciting opportunity to bring our world-class technology to more homes in Nigeria, while also promoting sustainable, community-based shopping.”

“As we know the summer holidays can mean bigger grocery bills as families spend more time together at home,” our plan is to make life easier, while families get the latest LG Refrigerator to store more and waste less, plus free shopping vouchers to help them fill up their kitchens for the season. It’s part of our promise to keep innovating around what really matters: family.”

Speaking of the collaboration, PricePally’s CEO, Luther Lawoyin, remarked, “We are thrilled to partner with LG Electronics on the ‘Fill Up Campaign.’ At PricePally, our mission is to continuously find innovative ways to provide value to our customers, and this collaboration is a perfect example.

By merging LG’s cutting-edge appliances with our demand-driven farm-to-table shopping model, we’re not only giving consumers access to quality home products but also ensuring they can conveniently stock up on fresh, affordable groceries. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to enhancing the everyday lives of Nigerians.”

To enjoy this family-friendly offer, simply buy the LG 438L Top Freezer with Auto Ice Maker at any LG Fouani Showroom in Lagos or online.

To redeem the vouchers, buyers must log into their PricePally accounts or create a new account at www.pricepally.com. The offer remains valid while stocks last.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer, and make sure to follow both brands on Instagram for more updates. Stay engaged with us using the hashtag #LGxPricePally.

This summer holiday, let LG help you ‘Fill Up’ on what really matters: family, food, and moments together.

#LGFillUp #LifesGood #FamilyFirst