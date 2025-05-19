South Africa’s rising football stars capped their maiden U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) triumph in Egypt with a resounding sweep of individual and team accolades; led by playmaker Tylon Smith and record-breaking goalkeeper Fletcher Lowe.

But amid the Amajita’s dominance, Nigeria’s Daniel Bameyi stood out as a commanding presence, securing his place among the continent’s finest young talents.

Golden generation shines bright for Amajita

Fresh off their thrilling final victory over Morocco, four South African players earned spots in the CAF Technical Study Group’s (TSG) official Team of the Tournament, validating the Amajita’s rise to continental supremacy.

Goalkeeper Fletcher Lowe, who made a tournament-high 30 saves and kept three clean sheets; including a crucial shutout in the final was named the Best Goalkeeper of the tournament.

His calmness under pressure and pinpoint distribution helped build from the back and gave South Africa a rock-solid foundation en route to the title.

In midfield, Tylon Smith dazzled fans and analysts alike with his vision and composure. The architect of South Africa’s play, Smith was the heartbeat of the Amajita squad, scoring the decisive semi-final goal against Nigeria and consistently dictating the tempo in big moments.

It was no surprise when he was named the Best Player of the Tournament and the creative pivot in the Best XI.

Also making the Best XI were defenders Neo Rapoo and Lazola Maku, further underscoring South Africa’s well-drilled and dynamic backline under Coach Raymond Mdaka, who was deservingly named Coach of the Tournament.

Bameyi: Nigeria’s beacon of promise

While Nigeria may have missed out on the title, Daniel Bameyi proved once again why he remains one of the most exciting young defenders on the continent.

Selected as the lone Nigerian in the Team of the Tournament, Bameyi’s leadership, defensive intelligence, and composure under pressure stood out in a tournament filled with flair and attacking talent.

For many, his selection in the elite XI is a welcome development and also a challenge to keep doing more.

Morocco and others shine bright

Finalists Morocco, known for their disciplined, possession-based style, also had four players in the Best XI. Othmane Maamma, Hossam Essadak, Hamza Koutoune, and Faycal Zahouani were all vital in pushing the North Africans to the final and received deserved recognition for their technical excellence.

Sierra Leone’s Momoh Kamara was named the tournament’s Top Scorer with four goals. His clinical finishing was a key highlight, as he carried his nation’s hopes deep into the competition.

Egypt’s Mohamed Goweily rounded out the defence in the Best XI, rewarded for his solid performances on home soil.

CAF’s elite U-20 Best XI – Egypt 2025

Formation: 1-4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper: Fletcher Lowe (South Africa)

Defenders: Neo Rapoo (South Africa), Mohamed Goweily (Egypt), Othmane Maamma (Morocco), Daniel Bameyi (Nigeria)

Midfielders: Lazola Maku (South Africa), Hossam Essadak (Morocco), Faycal Zahouani (Morocco)

Forwards: Hamza Koutoune (Morocco), Momoh Kamara (Sierra Leone), Tylon Smith (South Africa)

Individual Awards:

Best Player: Tylon Smith (South Africa)

Top Scorer: Momoh Kamara (Sierra Leone) – 4 goals

Best Goalkeeper: Fletcher Lowe (South Africa)

Best Coach: Raymond Mdaka (South Africa)

Fair Play Award: Morocco

