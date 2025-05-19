Fuji music icon Wasiu Alabi, popularly called Pasuma, has broken his silence following an attack by hoodlums on him and his crew members.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the gunmen attacked the singer and his crew in Ikire, a town in the Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State, on Friday.

As seen in a viral video obtained by this newspaper, the gunmen hurled stones and fired gunshots at the singer’s convoy while the musicians were in the town for a performance.

The video showed a black bus with Pasuma’s image and a white Toyota Hilux riddled with holes, reportedly caused by the stoning and gunfire.

In the video, a man believed to be a member of Pasuma’s crew confirmed that the vehicles were attacked with stones and bullets.

However, the 57-year-old singer, in a statement on his X page on Sunday, confirmed that he and his crew members were safe.

He also appreciated concerned Nigerians, especially his fans, who contacted him upon hearing about the incident.

Pasuma wrote, “Myself and the entire crew are safe and sound. I appreciate everyone for reaching out. Thank you all, one love.”

As of the time of filing this report, the Osun State Police Command had yet to comment on the attack on Pasuma.

The command’s official social media pages revealed no mention of the incident.

Backstory

The attack on Pasuma occurred barely a week after actor Adeniyi Johnson disclosed that he escaped a robbery attempt in Lagos State.

Johnson, who shared the experience via his Instagram page, explained that the incident occurred shortly after returning to Nigeria.

He posted a video showing damage to parts of his car and noted that the situation could have been far worse had he not remained alert and acted swiftly.

According to him, the attack happened in a flash, with three armed thugs surrounding his vehicle and attempting to vandalise it.

He wrote, “Story time again. Lagos needs better security than those stop-and-search officers who say, ‘Oga, how weekend? Anything for us?’ Got back to the country, my country, and it was robbery that they used to welcome me. Imagine! Thank God for smartness and alertness! If not, the attached video would have been worse. It all happened within 15 seconds. I heard a big bang on my windshield, and the next thing I saw was three thugs all over my car.

“Trust me, there were more, but that was all my eyes, out of fear, could count! One is on the driver’s side, and the other is on the other side. From both sides, I heard, ‘Yo, mirror e’ (remove the mirror), and on the other side, ‘Fo glass e’ (break the windshield). All this happened because of two trailers with smoke occupying the road and not driving in their lanes! While looking for a way to manoeuvre and overtake, I fell victim. This happened after Alapere.”

According to the actor, the attack marked the second he had experienced this year.

“Once you descend from the Third Mainland Bridge and are approaching the Secretariat before Magodo—guys, please stay woke, be safe. The only damage done is in the last slide. God is God.

“I forgot to mention, this is the second time I’m experiencing this. The first time was in April, around 7:15 p.m. Today’s incident happened around 11 p.m. God keeps keeping us,” he said.

