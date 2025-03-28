The Flying Eagles of Nigeria will have to navigate an even more difficult road at the 2025 CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) confirmation of Egypt as the new host nation.

Originally set to take place in Côte d’Ivoire, the tournament will now be staged in North Africa after the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) withdrew due to unforeseen circumstances.

The development significantly alters the dynamics of the competition, placing Nigeria in one of the toughest groups and forcing logistical adjustments ahead of the tournament.

The competition will kick off on 27 April, with the final set for 18 May.

Côte d’Ivoire steps aside, Egypt steps up

The withdrawal of Côte d’Ivoire has reshaped the tournament structure. Egypt, which had initially lost its bid to host the event, has now been handed the opportunity to stage the prestigious youth competition.

As a result, Group A will now feature Ghana, Tanzania, the Central African Republic, and DR Congo, with no additional team replacing Côte d’Ivoire.

For Nigeria, the change in the host nation dramatically shifts the competitive balance in Group B.

Flying Eagles face a fierce battle in Group B

The Flying Eagles will now go head-to-head with:

– Egypt (hosts) – Backed by a passionate home crowd, the Young Pharaohs will be highly motivated.

– South Africa – A talented squad that has proven to be a difficult opponent in youth competitions.

– Morocco – One of the strongest North African teams with a rich history of producing top talents.

This group is arguably the toughest in the tournament, with Nigeria needing to finish in the top two to secure a knockout-stage berth.

With Egypt now hosting, CAF will need to confirm new venues and match schedules.

Nigeria might need to adjust the preparation plan

The shift from West Africa to North Africa means the Flying Eagles must reassess their logistics, travel plans, and acclimatisation strategies.

Currently, the team is in a training camp in Katsina, with support from the state government.

However, the need to prepare for Egyptian weather conditions and a hostile environment should and might be key factors in Nigeria’s final preparations.

Nigeria’s U20 AFCON ambitions stay firm

Despite the challenges, Nigeria remains laser-focused on a semi-final finish, which would guarantee a spot at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile later this year.

As seven-time U20 AFCON champions and two-time FIFA U20 World Cup runners-up, the Flying Eagles have a legacy to protect.

But with Egypt’s newfound home advantage, their quest for an eighth continental title has become an even bigger test.

Can Nigeria rise to the occasion and conquer one of the most competitive U20 AFCON tournaments in recent memory?

The battle begins soon!

