The Oyo State House of Assembly has thrown its weight behind Governor Seyi Makinde’s call for an independent international investigation into the abduction of pupils and teachers from schools in Oriire Local Government Area, insisting that such a probe would strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture rather than undermine it.

The Assembly’s position comes hours after the Nigerian Senate cautioned the governor on Tuesday against seeking the involvement of the United Nations, arguing that the incident was a domestic security matter that should be handled within Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Office of the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, and reported by The Cable, the Assembly congratulated the state government and residents on the successful rescue of the abducted victims, but maintained that the circumstances surrounding the mass abduction warranted an independent investigation.

It said repeated attacks on schools across Nigeria had become a disturbing trend that required fresh approaches beyond conventional security responses.

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“Mass abduction of schoolchildren has become a disturbing pattern in Nigeria. If our collective efforts as a country have not been sufficient to end this menace, it is only appropriate to invite the relevant agency of the United Nations to investigate the unusual circumstances surrounding the Oyo State case and make recommendations that will help prevent a recurrence. Enough is enough,” the statement said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Governor Makinde, in a statewide broadcast on Monday after receiving the rescued pupils and teachers at the Government House, Ibadan, called on the United Nations and international human rights organisations to conduct an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the abduction.

The governor argued that the incident was sufficiently grave and unusual to require external scrutiny, saying the findings could help prevent similar attacks on schools.

However, during plenary on Tuesday, the Nigerian Senate rejected the proposal and urged the governor to allow Nigerian authorities to conclude investigations, warning against internationalising what lawmakers described as an internal security challenge.

‘Patriotic appeal’

Reacting to the Senate’s position, the Oyo State Assembly said Mr Makinde’s request had been misconstrued.

According to the lawmakers, the governor’s call was a patriotic appeal aimed at improving transparency, accountability and collaboration in tackling terrorism and mass school abductions.

“The governor had consistently commended President Bola Tinubu, the Armed Forces, intelligence agencies, the Nigeria Police Force, Amotekun Corps and other security stakeholders for their coordinated efforts that culminated in the successful rescue of the victims after weeks in captivity.

“The call for an independent international investigation is neither an indictment of the Federal Government nor a criticism of our gallant security agencies.

“It is a responsible request aimed at establishing the full circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident, identifying possible security gaps and making recommendations that will help prevent a recurrence.

“Commending the efforts of our security agencies and seeking a transparent review of the incident are not mutually exclusive,” the Assembly said.

The lawmakers argued that terrorism and attacks on schools have assumed transnational dimensions, making international cooperation increasingly important in developing effective counter-terrorism strategies.

It added that several democratic countries have subjected major security incidents to independent investigations without diminishing the professionalism of their security institutions or compromising national sovereignty.

According to the Assembly, the governor’s proposal is not about assigning blame but about ensuring that lessons from the Oriire abduction translate into stronger measures to protect schoolchildren across the country.

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The House also commended the Senate for recognising the sacrifices of the Armed Forces, intelligence agencies and other security personnel involved in rescuing the abducted victims, as well as its call for improved welfare, logistics, training and equipment for security agencies.

It, however, maintained that those resolutions complement rather than contradict Makinde’s call for an international investigation, saying both initiatives are aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s fight against terrorism and kidnapping.

The House also commiserated with the families of security personnel and the teachers who lost their lives during the rescue operation, while appreciating security agencies, local security outfits, community volunteers, the media and other Nigerians whose contributions led to the safe return of the abducted pupils and teachers.