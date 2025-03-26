Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has broken his silence following Nigeria’s frustrating 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

Troost-Ekong, who was named the Most Valuable Player at the last Africa Cup of Nations, has been widely criticised for his role in the Warriors’ last-minute equaliser.

The result further complicates Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the tournament.

In a show of leadership, the experienced defender took full responsibility for the disappointing outcome, assuring fans that the team remains focused on the bigger goal.

“Responsibility taken. Same target ahead. We will do it together! 🇳🇬 Nigeria Super Eagles,” Troost-Ekong wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles captain struggled to keep up with Zimbabwe’s fast-paced attackers and was caught ball-watching during the decisive moment.

His lack of awareness put added pressure on Calvin Bassey, who was left to cover for him.

It was a night to forget for Troost-Ekong, but his response highlights his determination to bounce back.

Super Eagles players keep hope alive

Despite the setback, Nigerian players have been quick to reassure fans that World Cup qualification is still within reach.

Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi shared a faith-filled message on Snapchat, saying:

“We’ll make the World Cup in the mighty name of Jesus.”

Nottingham Forest’s Ola Aina also echoed the belief, posting on social media:

“We will make this WC.”

While the late collapse against Zimbabwe was a tough pill to swallow, the squad remains optimistic. Now, the challenge for the Super Eagles is to turn their confidence into strong performances on the pitch.

South Africa strengthens grip on Group C lead

Meanwhile, South Africa’s head coach, Hugo Broos, has expressed confidence in his team’s World Cup qualification chances after their 2-0 win against Benin Republic in Abidjan.

Broos emphasised that as long as his players continue doing the right things, they are on course to secure a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

Bafana Bafana’s victory was the only win recorded in Group C on Matchday 6.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by Zimbabwe in Uyo, while Rwanda and Lesotho also played out a 1-1 draw.

With the latest results, South Africa remains top of the group with 13 points after six matches.

Benin Republic and Rwanda are tied on eight points in second and third place, while Nigeria sits in fourth with seven points.

Lesotho is in fifth with six points, and Zimbabwe remains at the bottom with four points.

The race for qualification remains open, but Nigeria must now find a way to turn their fortunes around in the remaining fixtures.

