The highly anticipated documentary ‘Mothers of Chibok’, directed by award-winning Nigerian filmmaker Joel ‘Kachi’ Benson, premiered in Lagos on Thursday, ahead of its African debut at the 2025 irepresent (iREP) International Documentary Film Festival.

The premiere, held at Alliance Française in Ikoyi, Lagos, attracted a diverse audience that included industry stakeholders, media personalities, and government officials.

Among those in attendance were the Minister for Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, leadership expert and public speaker Fela Durotoye, Nollywood actor Wale Ojo, and Global impact pastor Yemi Davies, alongside filmmakers and documentary enthusiasts.

The 2025 iREP International Documentary Film Festival, where Mothers of Chibok served as the opening film, will run from 27 to 30 March under the theme “Freedom: Rights and Responsibility.”

The premiere at the iPREP festival follows its showing at the Doc New York City festival in 2024.

Mothers of Chibok

‘Mothers of Chibok’ is a sequel to the 2019 short film Daughters of Chibok. This documentary follows four Nigerian mothers through a farming season as they navigate the emotional and social aftermath of the 2014 Boko Haram abduction of their daughters.

It offers an intimate look at their resilience, faith, and hope despite years of pain.

At the premiere, the filmmaker highlighted the need to tell the Chibok story from a fresh perspective. “After Daughters of Chibok, I felt there was more to explore beyond grief. These women are not just survivors but heroines. They have not forgotten their daughters, yet they continue to live, laugh, and find purpose,” he said.

The documentary, produced by Impact Partners and Hunting Lane, captures the struggles and strength of these mothers. Mr Benson, whose previous work won the Best Immersive Story award at the 76th Venice International Film Festival, spent five years building trust in the community.

“The mothers of Chibok hold the community together. I ate with them, worked on their farms, and listened to their stories. This film shows their full humanity—their sorrow, courage, and quiet triumphs,” he noted.

Emotional Screening

The audience gave a standing ovation at the screening, moved by the film’s depth and realism.

Despite having watched it multiple times, the filmmaker admitted that screening Mothers of Chibok in Nigeria for the first time was “overwhelming.”

“The emotional connection was intense. Seeing how well my people received it reinforced the importance of telling our stories,” he said.

The film’s soundtrack, composed by Nigerian musician Cobhams Asuquo, added a robust layer to the storytelling.

Some mothers attended the premiere with their children, including Mama Yana, the leader of the Chibok community for over 11 years. The film highlights her leadership and the burdens carried by the mothers.

Beyond the Tragedy

While revisiting the 2014 tragedy—when Boko Haram kidnapped 276 schoolgirls—the documentary focuses on the mothers’ resilience rather than just their pain.

“The world may have moved on, but these women continue to persevere,” Benson said. “This film reminds us that behind every tragedy, there is strength. It’s time to see these women not as victims but as warriors of hope.”

As the 11th anniversary of the Chibok kidnappings nears, Mothers of Chibok aims to reignite conversations about justice and support for affected families.

Benson hopes the documentary will inspire action. “Are we going to repeat the same story or tell one of strength and courage?” he asked.

He also explained why the film focuses on mothers rather than fathers. “The mothers of Chibok are the backbone of the community. We captured what we experienced,” he said. Mama Yana reinforced this, stating, “Mothers in our community are the strength of our homes, bearing the greatest responsibility.”

‘Still awaiting my daughter,’ mother speaks

Mama Yana, who starred in Mothers of Chibok, is still searching for her daughter, Rifkatu Galang, one of the 276 girls kidnapped by Boko Haram in April 2014.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES at the screening, she shared some heartbreaking stories from the rescued girls. One of the most emotional moments in the documentary was when mothers listened to the painful experiences of the survivors and broke down in tears.

“I have followed the case from the beginning, yet amongst those released, I have not seen my daughter, Rifkatu. This alone brings me to tears,” she said.

Mama Yana recalled these accounts: “When some were rescued, they shared how they suffered in captivity. They were treated like slaves and forced into marriages with strangers—not by choice. These men took them from their fathers and mothers. Why? What have we done to deserve this? We ask ourselves these questions every day, and we cry.

“These thoughts break our hearts. Every time the Chibok girls are mentioned, it feels like that first day all over again. As a mother, if you don’t see your child for even an hour, your mind is with her. Now imagine nine, ten, even eleven years. We cannot forget—it’s not easy.”

Despite the tragedy, Mama Yana said the community continues to live their daily lives, going to farms, mosques, and churches. She said, “I would tell her to come home whenever possible if given a chance to message her missing daughter. We still love her—she is our blood. The community will welcome her with open arms. We pray that all of them return alive.”

In April 2014, Boko Haram militants abducted 276 female students from the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State, sparking global outrage and the #BringBackOurGirls campaign. While some of the girls have escaped or been released, 82 remain in captivity.

Despite military efforts, many families are still waiting for their return. Although global attention has faded, survivors, artists, and authors continue immortalising the tragedy and calling for justice.

Mothers of Chibok’ was produced by Impact Partners, known for financing independent documentaries, and Hunting Lane, a studio recognised for auteur-driven projects like ‘The Accountant,’ ‘The Zookeeper’s Wife,’ and ‘Exhibiting Forgiveness.’

Other notable guests at the premiere include Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Ade Bantu, Lagos PFN Chairman Yemi Davids, and motivational speaker Fela Durotoye, among others.

