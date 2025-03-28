A coalition of over 350 women groups has called for an immediate public apology from Peter Nwebonyi, the senator representing Ebonyi North District in Ebonyi State, over his verbal attack on former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili.

The groups, in a statement issued on Thursday, also accused the Senate Committee members of failing to call Mr Nwebonyi to order after what they described as his “disrespectful and vulgar” language directed at Mrs Ezekwesili.

The coalition described his comments as a deliberate attempt to undermine women’s voices, saying his actions were “wholly unbecoming of a public official.”

“This conduct is an affront not just to Oby Ezekwesili but to every woman who advocates for fairness, justice, and equity,” the statement read.

The coalition includes organisations such as ActionAid Nigeria, Baobab for Women’s Human Rights, Bring Back Our Girls, the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Women Environmental Programme (WEP), Stand to End Rape (STER), Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), and Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC).

Back story

The controversy stems from a Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges hearing held on 25 March where Mr Nwebonyi directed harsh and dismissive remarks toward Mrs Ezekwesili.

The hearing was convened to address a petition by Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central against Nedanwen Imasuen of Edo South, seeking his disbarment from the Nigerian Bar over allegations of professional misconduct.

During the session, which focused on governance and justice-related petitions, Nwebonyi reportedly belittled the coalition’s efforts, dismissing them as “unserious” and a “waste of time.”

He further mocked the petitioners, stating he was “ready to be a witness for the Senate President.”

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from over 350 women’s groups, who view the senator’s behavior as indicative of a broader culture of marginalisation and disrespect toward women in public spaces.

This incident has also reignited discussions about the treatment of women in Nigerian politics and governance, with calls for accountability and cultural change.

Disappointments

The coalition also expressed disappointment in the senate committee for failing to reprimand Senator Nwebonyi during the proceedings, saying their inaction amounted to complicity.

The group said the committee’s failure to intervene shows a disregard for women in politics.

“The failure of the committee to intervene condoned the disgraceful behavior and perpetuated a culture of disregard for women in political spaces,” the coalition stated.

The coalition praised Mrs Ezekwesili, addressing her as a “national leader and global treasure” whose contributions to governance and women’s empowerment are widely recognised.

“As a former minister and Chairperson of Women Political Leaders (WPL), Oby Ezekwesili has consistently championed justice and the inclusion of women in leadership. Any attempt to demean her is an attack on the dignity of Nigerian women,” the statement added.

The groups emphasised that women would not accept any further disrespect directed at Mrs Ezekwesili or any other woman advocating for justice.

Systemic marginalisation

The coalition noted that the incident highlights the systemic marginalisation faced by women in Nigeria’s political space.

They noted that his behavior translates to gender-based violence.

“Senator Nwebonyi’s behavior is reflective of the abuse of power rooted in gender-based violence. It seeks to intimidate and silence women who challenge the status quo, undermining the principles of dignity and equality,” the statement added.

The women’s groups vowed to hold the Senate accountable for the incident, insisting that it must not be swept under the carpet.

