Rangers International Football Club of Enugu defeated Kwara United FC of Ilorin 3-0 on Saturday in week 29 of the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL).

The match, played at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, started at a high tempo in spite of the challenging high-altitude conditions.

The home team took the lead within two minutes when Chidiebere Okolie dribbled past the goalkeeper, sending the stadium into celebration.

The Flying Antelopes doubled their lead in the 29th minute through a swift counter-attack led by Saviour Isaac, who finished the move himself.

Rangers continued their dominant display after the break and were rewarded in the 60th minute when Godwin Uwumiro capitalised on a defensive mix-up to make it 3-0.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victory moved Rangers to third place, strengthening their chances of qualifying for CAF competitions.

In his post-match interview, Rangers’ head coach, Kenechukwu Ekene, praised his team’s performance.

“Today, we played well, and it was a good result. Against Akwa United, we tried to get three points but couldn’t. Today, we got the win,” he said.

Kwara United coach, Tunde Sani, blamed the defeat on his players’ costly errors.

“They made too many mistakes, especially my most trusted players,” he said.

(NAN)

