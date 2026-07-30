Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare has admitted he initially thought his agent was joking when he was informed of Ajax’s interest, describing his move to the Dutch giants as a dream he never imagined would become a reality.

The 25-year-old completed a season-long loan move from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Ajax on Wednesday, with the Eredivisie powerhouse retaining an option to make the transfer permanent next summer for a fee believed to be around £17 million.

Speaking to Ajax’s official website after sealing the move, the Nigerian forward could not hide his excitement about joining one of Europe’s most historic clubs.

“I could never have imagined that I would play here,” Arokodare said.

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“Not because I do not want to, but because everyone knows this club. In Nigeria, no one watches the Eredivisie, but everyone knows Ajax.”

The striker revealed that he initially dismissed the approach because of the stature of the Amsterdam-based club.

“When my agent said Ajax were interested, I thought he was joking. As I said, I never expected this.

“I immediately thought: I want this. It is the biggest club in the Netherlands and one of the biggest in Europe.”

Arokodare will wear the iconic No. 99 shirt during his spell with the four-time European champions.

Fresh start after difficult Wolves spell

The move offers Arokodare the opportunity to revive his career after an inconsistent first season in the Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Nigerian joined Wolves from Belgian side Genk in a £24 million deal last summer and featured 38 times in all competitions, scoring six goals.

Despite his contributions, speculation over his future intensified throughout the transfer window, with Serie A side Fiorentina among the clubs reportedly interested in signing the striker.

His situation at Molineux became the subject of controversy earlier this month after reports claimed he refused to leave the training pitch when he was told he would no longer train with the first team.

The reports also alleged that additional security measures had been introduced at the club’s training ground to prevent further incidents.

Arokodare swiftly rejected those claims on social media, dismissing the reports as false.

When confirming his departure, Wolves released only a brief statement announcing the loan move without including comments from either the club’s head coach or sporting director.

The transfer also comes after Arokodare started just one of Wolves’ final 10 Premier League matches last season, further fuelling expectations that he would seek regular first-team football elsewhere.

Another Nigerian at Ajax

With the move, Arokodare becomes the eighth Nigerian footballer to represent Ajax, joining an illustrious list of compatriots who have worn the famous white-and-red shirt.

Nigerian legends Finidi George and Nwankwo Kanu were the trailblazers, both arriving at the Amsterdam club in 1993 before enjoying hugely successful spells.

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More recently, Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey represented Ajax, becoming the latest Nigerian to feature for the Dutch giants before Arokodare’s arrival.

The striker will now hope to follow in the footsteps of Finidi and Kanu by making a significant impact at one of Europe’s most successful clubs.

European debut must wait

Although Ajax are in action against Serbian side FK Vojvodina in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday, Arokodare will not make his debut in the fixture.

The Dutch club head into the second leg with a commanding 4-1 aggregate advantage from the first meeting, but the Nigerian is ineligible to feature.

Instead, the Super Eagles forward will turn his attention to settling into his new surroundings as he begins what he hopes will become a successful chapter in Amsterdam, with the opportunity to secure a permanent move next summer firmly in his sights.

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