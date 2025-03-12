The stage is set for this year’s President Federation Cup, as the draw for the national competition has produced some thrilling early-round fixtures.
Beyond the prestige and financial gains, the tournament holds significant importance as Nigeria’s premier domestic cup competition.
Notably, it serves as a qualifying platform for the CAF Confederation Cup, with the men’s category winners earning a direct spot in the continental competition.
Defending men’s champions **El-Kanemi Warriors will begin their title defence against Simon Ben FC, while last year’s finalists Abia Warriors are absent from this year’s edition.
In the women’s category, Rivers Angels, who lifted the trophy last year, will take on Moje Queens in the Round of 32 as they look to retain their title.
Aside from the prestige and silverware, the competition also carries a substantial monetary reward, further motivating clubs to push for glory.
Rangers vs. Pillars headlines men’s Round of 64
One of the standout ties of the Round of 64 sees two former champions, Rangers International of Enugu and Kano Pillars, locking horns in what promises to be a fierce battle.
Both clubs boast a rich history in Nigerian football and have previously tasted success in the Federation Cup.
This season, Rangers and Pillars have served fans thrilling performances with the seven-goal thriller in Enugu still fresh in many peoples’ memories.
However, their early meeting means one of them will suffer an untimely exit from the tournament.
Another key fixture in the men’s draw sees nine-time Nigerian league champions Enyimba FC face El-Shama FC, while former winners Shooting Stars (3SC) take on Zamfara United.
Other top-flight sides like Rivers United, Akwa United, Lobi Stars, and Plateau United will also be in action as they aim to advance to the next round.
Full Men’s Round of 64 Fixtures (Wednesday 19 March)
– El-Kanemi Warriors Vs Simon Ben FC
Enyimba FC Vs El-Shama FC
Yobe Desert Stars Vs Abakaliki FC
Katsina United Vs Green Beret
Nasarawa United Vs Flight FC
Ijele FC Vs Lautau FC
Bayelsa United Vs EFCC FC
FC Basira Vs Atlantic FA
Warri Wolves Vs Wilbros FC
Shooting Stars Vs Zamfara United
Wikki Tourists Vs Edel FC
Rovers FC Vs Igbajo FC
Ikorodu City Vs Sunshine U19
Crown FC Vs NOSMAS FC
Beyond Limit FC Vs Krusaders FC
Rivers United Vs Barau FC
Mighty Jets Vs Imperial FC
Akwa United Vs Kebbi United
Inter Lagos Vs Harmony FA
Sokoto United Vs Jr. Danburan FC
Lobi Stars Vs Discovery Talent FC
Solution FC Vs Eagle Stars
Kwara United Vs Cynosure FC
Gombe United Vs Assemblies of God
Sunshine Stars Vs FC Bako
Plateau United Vs Ahudiyannem FC
Osun United Vs FWC FC
ABS FC Vs E-World
Bendel Insurance Vs Dandidi Babes
Adamawa United Vs Warinje Babes
Heartland FC Vs CP Strikers
Rangers Int’l Vs Kano Pillars
Women teams set for Round of 32 showdown
In the women’s category, defending champions Rivers Angels begin their campaign against Moje Queens, but the biggest matchup of the Round of 32 sees Bayelsa Queens face Naija Ratels, last year’s runners-up.
The clash promises to be a tough contest as both teams are among the strongest in the competition.
Full Women’s Round of 32 Fixtures:
Rivers Angels Vs Moje Queens
Gallant Queens Vs First Mahi Babes
Remo Stars Ladies Vs Plateau United Queens
Dannaz Ladies Vs GP World
Delta Queens Vs Jacklyn Angels
Ibom Angels Vs Sporting Angels
Fortress Ladies Vs Onimarg FC
Heartland Queens Vs Crystal Stars
Osun Babes Vs N-Youth Ladies
Edo Queens Vs Kada Queens
Delta Babes Vs Mighty Jets Mata
Adamawa Queens Vs Unification Ladies
Sunshine Queens Vs Castmog Ladies
Confluence Queens Vs Ahudiyannem Queens
Nasarawa Amazons Vs Kwara Ladies
Bayelsa Queens Vs Naija Ratels
