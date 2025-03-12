The stage is set for this year’s President Federation Cup, as the draw for the national competition has produced some thrilling early-round fixtures.

Beyond the prestige and financial gains, the tournament holds significant importance as Nigeria’s premier domestic cup competition.

Notably, it serves as a qualifying platform for the CAF Confederation Cup, with the men’s category winners earning a direct spot in the continental competition.

Defending men’s champions **El-Kanemi Warriors will begin their title defence against Simon Ben FC, while last year’s finalists Abia Warriors are absent from this year’s edition.

In the women’s category, Rivers Angels, who lifted the trophy last year, will take on Moje Queens in the Round of 32 as they look to retain their title.

Aside from the prestige and silverware, the competition also carries a substantial monetary reward, further motivating clubs to push for glory.

Rangers vs. Pillars headlines men’s Round of 64

One of the standout ties of the Round of 64 sees two former champions, Rangers International of Enugu and Kano Pillars, locking horns in what promises to be a fierce battle.

Both clubs boast a rich history in Nigerian football and have previously tasted success in the Federation Cup.

This season, Rangers and Pillars have served fans thrilling performances with the seven-goal thriller in Enugu still fresh in many peoples’ memories.

However, their early meeting means one of them will suffer an untimely exit from the tournament.

Another key fixture in the men’s draw sees nine-time Nigerian league champions Enyimba FC face El-Shama FC, while former winners Shooting Stars (3SC) take on Zamfara United.

Other top-flight sides like Rivers United, Akwa United, Lobi Stars, and Plateau United will also be in action as they aim to advance to the next round.

Full Men’s Round of 64 Fixtures (Wednesday 19 March)

– El-Kanemi Warriors Vs Simon Ben FC

Enyimba FC Vs El-Shama FC

Yobe Desert Stars Vs Abakaliki FC

Katsina United Vs Green Beret

Nasarawa United Vs Flight FC

Ijele FC Vs Lautau FC

Bayelsa United Vs EFCC FC

FC Basira Vs Atlantic FA

Warri Wolves Vs Wilbros FC

Shooting Stars Vs Zamfara United

Wikki Tourists Vs Edel FC

Rovers FC Vs Igbajo FC

Ikorodu City Vs Sunshine U19

Crown FC Vs NOSMAS FC

Beyond Limit FC Vs Krusaders FC

Rivers United Vs Barau FC

Mighty Jets Vs Imperial FC

Akwa United Vs Kebbi United

Inter Lagos Vs Harmony FA

Sokoto United Vs Jr. Danburan FC

Lobi Stars Vs Discovery Talent FC

Solution FC Vs Eagle Stars

Kwara United Vs Cynosure FC

Gombe United Vs Assemblies of God

Sunshine Stars Vs FC Bako

Plateau United Vs Ahudiyannem FC

Osun United Vs FWC FC

ABS FC Vs E-World

Bendel Insurance Vs Dandidi Babes

Adamawa United Vs Warinje Babes

Heartland FC Vs CP Strikers

Rangers Int’l Vs Kano Pillars

Women teams set for Round of 32 showdown

In the women’s category, defending champions Rivers Angels begin their campaign against Moje Queens, but the biggest matchup of the Round of 32 sees Bayelsa Queens face Naija Ratels, last year’s runners-up.

The clash promises to be a tough contest as both teams are among the strongest in the competition.

Full Women’s Round of 32 Fixtures:

Rivers Angels Vs Moje Queens

Gallant Queens Vs First Mahi Babes

Remo Stars Ladies Vs Plateau United Queens

Dannaz Ladies Vs GP World

Delta Queens Vs Jacklyn Angels

Ibom Angels Vs Sporting Angels

Fortress Ladies Vs Onimarg FC

Heartland Queens Vs Crystal Stars

Osun Babes Vs N-Youth Ladies

Edo Queens Vs Kada Queens

Delta Babes Vs Mighty Jets Mata

Adamawa Queens Vs Unification Ladies

Sunshine Queens Vs Castmog Ladies

Confluence Queens Vs Ahudiyannem Queens

Nasarawa Amazons Vs Kwara Ladies

Bayelsa Queens Vs Naija Ratels

