Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has extended his warm felicitations to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) as it marks its 70th anniversary.

In his congratulatory message, Governor Radda praised media practitioners for their vital role in Nigeria’s democracy and national development over the past seven decades.

“For 70 years, the NUJ stood firm as a pillar of accountability and information dissemination in our nation. This milestone does not only celebrate longevity but also sustained commitment to the noble ideals of journalism,” Mr Radda stated.

The Governor charged media professionals to embrace solution-oriented journalism to address Nigeria’s multi-pronged challenges.

“While holding power accountable remains crucial, I encourage our esteemed journalists to dedicate more attention to solution journalism that spotlights viable pathways to resolving our national issues,” he said.

Mr Radda also emphasised the importance of objectivity and balance in reporting, noting that responsible journalism strengthens democratic institutions and promotes national unity.

“Our administration recognises the indispensable role of a free press in good governance. We remain steadfastly committed to supporting the journalism profession in Katsina State and creating an enabling environment for media practitioners to thrive,” he stressed.

Mr Radda further pledged to continue fostering a productive relationship between the government and the press based on mutual respect and the shared goal of building the future of Katsina State.

