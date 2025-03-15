Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national players, the Flamingos, have advanced to the final qualifying round for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.
The Nigerian girls secured a commanding 2-0 victory over South Africa’s Bantwana in Ikenne Ogun State on Saturday.
The win sealed a 5-1 aggregate triumph for the Nigerian side, following their 3-1 away victory in Pretoria last weekend.
Goals scorers
The Flamingos controlled the early stages of the match but had to wait until the 37th minute to break the deadlock.
|
Forward Harmony Chidi, a standout performer in the qualifiers, found the net with a precise strike from inside the box—her third goal of the campaign.
Nigeria extended their lead in the 56th minute when Aishat Animashaun capitalised on a defensive lapse to make it 2-0, effectively ending any hopes of a South African comeback.
With the victory, Coach Bankole Olowookere’s team moves one step closer to securing a spot at the U-17 Women’s World Cup, set to take place in Morocco later this year.
No room for complacency
Going into Saturday’s second-leg tie, coach Olowookere had assured fans that his team would not allow any surprises, despite their comfortable first-leg advantage.
The Flamingos delivered on that promise, maintaining defensive discipline while applying consistent attacking pressure.
ALSO READ: Nigeria’s Flamingos beat South Africa in World Cup Qualifier
The team had previously earned a solid 3-1 away win in Pretoria, with goals from Shakirat Moshood and a brace from Chidi, putting them in control before the return fixture.
Next challenge: Botswana or Algeria
Nigeria will now face the winner of the Botswana vs. Algeria clash in the final round of qualifiers. Botswana claimed a narrow 2-1 victory in the first leg of that encounter, setting up a decisive second-leg showdown.
The overall winner of the final qualification round will secure one of Africa’s coveted spots at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999