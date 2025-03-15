Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national players, the Flamingos, have advanced to the final qualifying round for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The Nigerian girls secured a commanding 2-0 victory over South Africa’s Bantwana in Ikenne Ogun State on Saturday.

The win sealed a 5-1 aggregate triumph for the Nigerian side, following their 3-1 away victory in Pretoria last weekend.

Goals scorers

The Flamingos controlled the early stages of the match but had to wait until the 37th minute to break the deadlock.

Forward Harmony Chidi, a standout performer in the qualifiers, found the net with a precise strike from inside the box—her third goal of the campaign.

Nigeria extended their lead in the 56th minute when Aishat Animashaun capitalised on a defensive lapse to make it 2-0, effectively ending any hopes of a South African comeback.

With the victory, Coach Bankole Olowookere’s team moves one step closer to securing a spot at the U-17 Women’s World Cup, set to take place in Morocco later this year.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

No room for complacency

Going into Saturday’s second-leg tie, coach Olowookere had assured fans that his team would not allow any surprises, despite their comfortable first-leg advantage.

The Flamingos delivered on that promise, maintaining defensive discipline while applying consistent attacking pressure.

The team had previously earned a solid 3-1 away win in Pretoria, with goals from Shakirat Moshood and a brace from Chidi, putting them in control before the return fixture.

Next challenge: Botswana or Algeria

Nigeria will now face the winner of the Botswana vs. Algeria clash in the final round of qualifiers. Botswana claimed a narrow 2-1 victory in the first leg of that encounter, setting up a decisive second-leg showdown.

The overall winner of the final qualification round will secure one of Africa’s coveted spots at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

