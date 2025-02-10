Barcelona reignited their LaLiga title hopes with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium on Sunday.
The Catalans delivered a clinical performance to keep pace with league leaders Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid in a tightly contested race for the crown.
Match highlights
The game started at a frantic pace, with Robert Lewandowski putting Barcelona in front barely six minutes into the game.
Vargas in the 8th minute responded almost instantly, with an equaliser to the delight of the vociferous fans
Barcelona took complete control in the second half, with Fermín scoring just seconds after the restart in the 46th minute.
The visitors extended their lead through Raphinha in the 55th minute, and Eric García put the icing on the cake with a late goal in the 89th minute.
Nigerian winger Chidera Ejuke came off the bench in the second half, but his introduction could not inspire a Sevilla comeback.
The former CSKA Moscow star, who recently returned from a three-month injury layoff, struggled to make a significant impact against a dominant Barcelona side.
Meanwhile, Akor Adams, another Nigerian talent, was absent from the matchday squad due to a thigh injury sustained during training earlier in the week.
Sevilla missed Adams’ physical presence in attack, as their forward line lacked the cutting edge to trouble Barcelona’s defense.
LaLiga Title race heats up
With the win, Barcelona now sits in third place on the LaLiga table with 48 points from 23 matches, just one point behind second-placed Atlético Madrid and two points off league leaders Real Madrid, who have 50 points
