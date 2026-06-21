Japan produced one of the standout performances of the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far, dismantling Tunisia 4-0 in the tournament’s historic 1000th match to move a step closer to the knockout rounds.

The Blue Samurai arrived in Monterrey seeking their first victory after a thrilling 2-2 draw against the Netherlands and wasted little time asserting their superiority.

Daichi Kamada opened the scoring after just four minutes, finishing off a flowing move involving Keito Nakamura. The Crystal Palace midfielder was at the heart of everything dangerous and almost doubled the lead moments later before Tunisia survived by the narrowest of margins following a goal-line technology review.

Japan’s relentless pressure eventually told in the 31st minute when Ayase Ueda drove forward and fired through Montassar Talbi’s legs into the far corner to make it 2-0.

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Any hopes of a Tunisian response disappeared after the break. Kamada’s sublime through-ball released Junya Ito for Japan’s third goal in the 69th minute before Ueda completed the rout six minutes from time with a looping header from Kaishu Sano’s cross.

The victory extends Japan’s unbeaten run to nine matches and lifts them into second place in Group F.

For Tunisia, however, the defeat confirms elimination after only two matches and marks a disastrous start to Hervé Renard’s emergency tenure. The Carthage Eagles become the first African nation eliminated from the expanded 48-team World Cup, joining Haiti and Türkiye. Ironically, under the previous goal-difference tiebreak system, all three nations would still have entered the final group games with qualification hopes intact.

Elsewhere, Curaçao celebrated a landmark moment by earning their first-ever World Cup point after holding Ecuador to a draw in Group E.

The result continued to be one of the tournament’s most inspiring stories, as the Caribbean debutants once again demonstrated they belong on football’s biggest stage.

In the same group, Germany survived a major scare to defeat Côte d’Ivoire 2-1 in a match the Africans will feel they should have won.

The Elephants led through captain Frank Kessié in the 30th minute after Manchester United winger Amad Diallo’s close-range effort was saved on the line. Côte d’Ivoire created several opportunities to extend their advantage but failed to capitalise.

That wastefulness proved costly. Germany substitute Deniz Undav transformed the contest after coming on, scoring in the 68th minute before striking a dramatic winner deep into stoppage time.

The Ivorians will particularly rue a missed opportunity moments before Germany’s decisive goal when Simon Adingra hesitated after being played through by Nicolas Pépé, allowing the chance to slip away.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands delivered an attacking masterclass to overwhelm Sweden 5-1 and strengthen their position in Group F in the first game of the matchday.

Brian Brobbey set the tone early with goals in the fifth and 17th minutes before Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo took centre stage after the interval, scoring twice within seven minutes to put the game beyond reach.

Substitute Anthony Elanga briefly lifted Swedish hopes with a goal in the 59th minute shortly after entering the pitch, but the comeback never materialised.

Instead, another substitute, Crysencio Summerville, completed the rout in the 89th minute after excellent work from Memphis Depay.

The result leaves the Dutch brimming with confidence heading into the decisive phase of the group stage, while Sweden face a difficult battle to keep their World Cup hopes alive