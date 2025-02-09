The stage is set for a thrilling LaLiga encounter between Sevilla and Barcelona coming to you directly from the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville.
Kickoff is at 9 p.m., and PREMIUM TIMES is excited to bring you all the action, insights, and behind-the-scenes moments courtesy of #LaLigaExperience and StarTimes.
Nigeria’s Ejuke ready for action
There will be Nigerian interest in tonight’s match, as Chidera Ejuke is expected to feature for Sevilla after returning from a three-month injury layoff.
The winger suffered a high-grade hamstring tear in the reverse fixture against Barcelona in October but is now back to full fitness and eager to make an impact.
|
With fellow Nigerian forward Akor Adams ruled out due to a thigh injury sustained in training, Ejuke will be Sevilla’s main Super Eagles representative on the pitch.
The #LaLigaExperience is a unique initiative that brings fans closer to Spanish football’s biggest moments.
By collaborating with international broadcasters and influencers, it offers exclusive access to LaLiga clubs, players, and local traditions, creating a deeper connection between global audiences and the league.
Crucial clash
Now in third place, Barcelona are currently five points behind league leaders Real Madrid, while Sevilla are fighting to stay in contention for European football.
With an unbeaten start to 2025, Sevilla will hope to extend their run, but they face a tough challenge against a Barcelona side that ruthlessly defeated them 5-1 in the reverse fixture.
Stay tuned as PREMIUM TIMES brings you real-time updates right from Seville courtesy of partners StarTimes.
