Cape Verde head coach Pedro “Bubista” Brito has hailed the resilience, unity and identity of his side after the Blue Sharks secured a thrilling 2-2 draw against two-time world champions Uruguay, moving within touching distance of a historic place in the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Making their debut on football’s biggest stage, Cape Verde have quickly become one of the stories of the tournament. After frustrating Spain in a goalless draw in their opening match, the island nation followed it up with another impressive performance against Uruguay in Miami, keeping qualification for the Round of 32 firmly within reach ahead of a decisive final Group H clash against Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Bubista said the significance of Cape Verde’s World Cup campaign extends beyond the results.

“From the beginning, we came here to compete at the highest level,” Bubista said.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“What makes us happy is not only the results, but being able to show our identity as a team, our spirit, our unity and our ability to fight back.”

The Blue Sharks twice stunned their illustrious South American opponents and, despite surrendering the lead before halftime, showed remarkable character to fight back and secure another valuable point.

For a country appearing at the World Cup for the first time, the performances against Spain and Uruguay have earned widespread admiration and reinforced the belief that Cape Verde belong on football’s biggest stage.

Bubista revealed that reaching the knockout rounds has always been a central objective.

“We are here to compete and to chase a dream, which is qualification for the second round,” he stated.

“That has always been our mentality. We respect all our opponents and we know their qualities, but we are here with the clear objective of fighting for qualification.”

While Cape Verde’s players once again delivered on the pitch, one of the most emotional moments unfolded in the stands.

For the first time at this World Cup, veteran goalkeeper Vozinha’s mother, Ana Candida Evora, was present to watch her son in action after finally making the journey to the United States.

Her arrival came just days after the 40-year-old goalkeeper became a global sensation following his heroic seven save performance against Spain, which earned him the Player of the Match award and sparked an extraordinary rise in popularity. In the space of a few days, Vozinha’s Instagram following reportedly exploded from around 50,000 to more than 15 million as of today.

Speaking to FIFA after watching Cape Verde hold Uruguay, an emotional Evora admitted the experience had been overwhelming.

“It was so emotional. My heart was in my mouth. But today luck was on our side,” she said.

“Our hearts are with our country, with those who believed after the first game. We have faith. Faith and hope. I am proud of Cabo Verde.”

Evora revealed that her trip to the United States marked a major personal milestone.

“I didn’t even have a passport. It is the first time I have left Cabo Verde,” she said.

The proud mother also reflected on her son’s remarkable journey from a little-known veteran goalkeeper to one of the breakout stars of the World Cup.

“It’s wonderful, absolutely wonderful. I don’t really have the words to describe it.

“He has been through so much. It’s hugely emotional, but he had a good game and he’ll do it again. You have to keep going right until the end.”

With two points from their opening two matches, soaring confidence and the support of an entire nation behind them, Cape Verde now head into their final group game against Saudi Arabia knowing that another positive result could complete one of the greatest underdog stories in World Cup history.

For Bubista’s side, the dream remains alive, and increasingly within reach.