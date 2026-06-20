Brazilian football icon and former Ballon d’Or winner, Ronaldinho Gaucho, has completed a surprise move to Italian Serie C side Ravenna at the age of 46. The signing has generated widespread global attention, though uncertainty persists regarding whether the legendary playmaker will feature in any competitive matches for the third-division club.

Ravenna has confirmed that the global superstar will be officially unveiled during a special event in Miami on 23 June. For a club currently preparing for life in Italy’s third division, the acquisition of one of football’s most recognisable figures is a significant statement of ambition and visibility.

“New Colours, Same Smile”

Expressing his enthusiasm for the move, Ronaldinho referenced his enduring connection to the sport.

“New colours, same smile,” the Brazilian said. “I can’t wait to be able to dance on the ball again to write a new story together with Ignazio and the whole Cipriani family. Football has always been a source of joy for me, and I want to bring that same spirit to Ravenna.”

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The transfer appears to be driven by club owner Ignazio Cipriani, who has openly admitted that the move fulfils a personal ambition.

“I spent 24 years of my life in the United States, but I still consider Ravenna my home,” Cipriani stated. “Acquiring Ronaldinho is something absolutely extraordinary for the club. He was my idol, and his impact on football goes far beyond what he achieved on the pitch.”

The Competitive Question

Despite the fanfare, conflicting messages from club management have left fans wondering if the 2002 World Cup winner will actually take to the field.

Ravenna’s vice-president, Ariedo Braida—the former AC Milan sporting director who initially brought Ronaldinho to Milan in 2008—initially appeared to dismiss a competitive comeback.

“Ronaldinho will do a marketing event with us but will not play for Ravenna in Serie C next season,” Braida told journalist Nicolò Schira via Corriere Romagna. “Also, because he’s 46. I wish he could still play.”

However, the situation shifted when Braida later spoke to ANSA, refusing to rule out an appearance entirely. “Ronaldinho is a timeless champion… Will he play? We’ll see, but it’s not ruled out.”

A Legacy Redefined

Should Ronaldinho step onto the pitch, it would mark a remarkable return more than a decade after his last competitive appearance for Fluminense in 2015.

Widely regarded as one of the most naturally gifted players in history, the attacking midfielder’s career includes iconic stints at Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, where he won the UEFA Champions League and the Ballon d’Or. His time at AC Milan (2008–2011) saw him score 26 goals in 95 appearances, cementing his status as a Rossoneri favourite.

Whether his role at Ravenna proves symbolic, commercial, or competitive, his arrival ensures an unprecedented spotlight on the club ahead of the 2026/27 Serie C campaign under manager Andrea Mandorlini.

For now, the biggest question remains unanswered: Is Ronaldinho a global ambassador for the project, or are we witnessing an unlikely return of one of football’s greatest entertainers?

As Ravenna puts it: “We’ll see!”