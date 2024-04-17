Manchester City’s ambitious quest for a breathtaking “Double Trebble” came to a crashing halt on Wednesday night after their elimination from the UEFA Champions League.

Pep Guardiola’s men won the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup last season and they were aiming to replicate that feat in 2024.

Unfortunately for City, it was Real Madrid who booked their place in the UCL semi-finals.

Following a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium (4-4 on aggregate), the tie was decided by a penalty shootout, which Real Madrid won 4-3.

Real Madrid got off to a dream start, breaking the deadlock within the first 15 minutes.

A flowing move involving Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde culminated in a perfect cross from Vinicius Junior.

Rodrygo met the delivery with a first-time shot that Ederson saved brilliantly, but the Brazilian forward reacted quickest to poke the rebound home.

Following their goal, Real Madrid adopted a defensive approach, aiming to frustrate Manchester City.

This tactic nearly paid off, but the home side found an equalizer in the 78th minute.

A loose ball from Antonio Rudiger fell to Kevin De Bruyne, who expertly dispatched it into the roof of Andriy Lunin’s net from close range.

The score remained deadlocked at 1-1 through the remainder of regulation time and extra time, forcing the dreaded penalty shootout.

Penalty lottery

Andriy Lunin cheaply emerged as the hero for Real Madrid, saving the dreadful kicks taken by Bernardo Silva and former Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic from the spot.

Antonio Rudiger then converted the winning penalty, sending the away fans into a frenzy.

Carlo Ancelotti is the first manager to knock Pep Guardiola out of the Champions League in three different campaigns: ◎ 2014 Semi-final vs. Bayern

◎ 2022 Semi-final vs. Man City

◉ 2024 Quarter-final vs. Man City The Don went on to win the previous two times. 🤨#UCL pic.twitter.com/jVaflwBpEN — Squawka (@Squawka) April 17, 2024

This victory has seen manager Carlo Ancelotti becoming the first manager to eliminate Pep Guardiola from the Champions League in three different seasons.

Real Madrid will now face Bayern Munich in the semi-finals, who themselves defeated Arsenal in their quarter-final tie.

With their strong showing, Los Blancos will undoubtedly fancy their chances of claiming a record-extending 15th Champions League title.

