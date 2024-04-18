Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, attended the meeting of the National Caucus of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.

A former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, also attended the meeting held at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro amid tight security.

The Senate Minority leader, Abba Moro, and his counterpart from Sokoto South, Aminu Tambuwal, were also at the caucus meeting.

Others at the meeting were former caretaker chairman of the party, Ahmed Makarfi, and former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu; former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang and former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido.

The caucus meeting is one of those held by the PDP to make critical decisions on the leadership of the party ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

The NEC meeting has been scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The caucus comprises the governors and members of the National Assembly elected on the platform of the PDP, some members of the Board Of Trustees and some members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC).

The NWC had met earlier on Wednesday, during which a vote of confidence was passed on the Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum.

The party’s governors also held a meeting on Wednesday before the NEC meeting.

Atiku, Wike’s first meeting

This is the first time Atiku and Mr Wike will attend a general PDP meeting together after the 2023 general elections.

It is not clear if the duo greeted each other, but former Vice-President Sambo was seated in between them when the meeting was ongoing.

Mr Wike had been at loggerheads with Atiku since the latter won the primary election and picked the former governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, as running mate for the presidential election.

All efforts by some leaders of the party to reconcile the duo were not successful, prompting Mr Wike to support Bola Tinubu, the then-presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), in the election.

The APC candidate defeated Atiku in the election.

Mr Tinubu later compensated Mr Wike with a ministerial appointment. Before his inauguration as FCT Minister on 21 August 2023, he had completed his second term as Rivers State governor on 29 May 2023.

