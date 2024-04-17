The Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, on Wednesday hosted a dinner in honour of the newly turbaned Sardaunan of Dutse, Nasiru Danu.

The dinner was held at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Dutse, the Jigawa State Capital.

The dinner was one of events lined up to celebrate the new trsditional titleholder, who is also a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Emir of Dutse, Muhammad Hamim-Sanusi, conferred the eminent title on Mr Danu, a philanthropist.

At the dinner were prominent Nigerians including former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, former Chief of Naval Staff, Zubairu Gambo, and former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Also in attendance were former presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; and Halliru Jika who is the senator for the Bauchi North District.

Others were the Jigawa State Assembly Speaker, Haruna Aliyu, and APC chieftain, Farouk Aliyu, among other top politicians from across Nigeria.

The Dutse Emirate Council in January announced the conferment of the title of Sardaunan Gombe on Mr Danu following the death of the title holder, former Nigeria’s Minister of Commerce, Maitama Bello.

The official conferment of the title on Mr Danu will be held on Friday at the uphill Emir’s palace in Garu, Dutse.

The event is scheduled to be attended by former President Muhammadu Buhari as Special Guest of Honour and Governor Namadi as the Guest of Honour.

Before his elevation to the title of Sardauna and Kingmaker of Dutse Emirate, Mr Danu held the title of ‘Dan Amanar Dutse’ conferred on him by the late Emir, Nuhu Muhammad-Sanusi, on 4 May 2017.

Who is Nasiru Danu?

Nasir Danu is a renowned Nigerian businessman and influential figure in politics, and embodies leadership and philanthropy.

He is the chairperson of Casiva Limited and the founder and CEO of Nasiru Danu Foundation.

He was born into a family with a strong leaning towards business and politics.

Mr Danu’s journey into politics began in 2002 when he joined the political group of Mr Buhari, who was preparing to run for president in the 2003 presidential election.

Mr Danu’s belief in the transformative power of education led him to support various educational initiatives aimed at empowering youth and uplifting communities in Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

