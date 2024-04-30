The police command in Kaduna State said its operatives have arrested a suspect who allegedly abducted a 10-year-old girl and hid her inside a refrigerator.

The command’s spokesperson, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest of the suspect to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Mr Hassan said on Saturday, at about 1400hrs, the mother of the abducted girl, Uwaila Idris of Unguwar Gara Village of Kauru Local Government Area of the state, reported the disappearance of her daughter.

“She came to the police station and reported that on April 26, at about 1300hrs one Aminu Garba of the same address allegedly abducted her 10-year-old daughter named Hanifa Garba in his shop.”

Mr Hassan said that when the suspect was asked about Hanifa’s whereabouts, he denied knowing where she was.

“The suspect denied seeing her and went back to his shop, covered the girl’s mouth with Hijab (veil) and forced her into a refrigerator and padlocked her inside.

“The youths in the area insisted on searching the shop, after which Hanifa was found locked inside the refrigerator.

“The suspect was immediately arrested, while investigation is ongoing to establish the real motive behind the suspect’s action.”

Mr Hassan said that the suspect would be charged to court on completion of investigations.

(NAN)

