Despite the long list of qualified coaches across the world who indicated an interest in handling the Nigeria U-17 national team, the Board of Nigeria Football Federation has appointed former U-17 World Cup winner Manu Garba as Head Coach of the Golden Eaglets again.

Garba had, in the same role, led the Golden Eaglets to win the FIFA U17 World Cup for Nigeria in the United Arab Emirates in 2013 – Nigeria’s fourth triumph at that stage.

Garba’s world-conquering squad in 2013 included Kelechi Iheanacho, Taiwo Awoniyi, Isaac Success, Musa Mohammed, Chidiebere Nwakali and goalkeeper Dele Alampasu.

The squad, which finished as runners-up at the African U17 Championship in Morocco after a penalty shootout defeat by Cote d’Ivoire, defeated Mexico 6-1 in their opening game, drew 3-3 with Sweden and hammered Iraq 5-0.

In the Round of 16, they ran Iran ragged 4-1, dispatched Uruguay 2-0 in the quarter-finals and trounced Sweden 3-0 in the semi-finals, before they dislodged Mexico by the same margin in the final to lift the trophy.

However, Garba’s subsequent stints with the U-20 team and a return to the Golden Eaglets in 2019 have failed to produce the same level of success he managed to achieve over a decade ago.

While many have questioned the rationale behind bringing Manu Garba back to handle the Golden Eaglets, the former Nigeria international has to hit the ground running to shut his critics.

He is to immediately resume the role and take charge of the team’s preparations for next month’s WAFU B U17 Championship, taking place in Ghana.

Though Nigeria is the most successful team globally in the U-17 cadre with five world titles to their name, the country has been struggling in recent years with little or no success on the continent and the World stage.

