Former Super Eagles defender Bright Omokaro has hailed the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) for appointing Finidi George as the substantive Super Eagle’s coach.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NFF on Monday appointed George as Super Eagle’s substantive coach.

This followed the expiration of the former coach’s contract, Jose Peseiro, who led the three-time African champions to the final match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The 63-year-old’s contract with the NFF ended in February 2024.

Omokaro, in an interview with NAN on Monday in Lagos, said he was happy with the new development by the NFF.

“In fact, I am so excited to hear the appointment of Finidi George as the national team coach. I know he will perform well.

“Let’s look at the present African champion at the last Nation’s Cup—Cote d’Ivoire. They came with their indigenous coach; the same as Senegal and other formidable teams, and they all performed well.

“I will back Finidi with all my strength to be successful as the Eagle’s coach,” he said

Omokaro, however, appealed to the newly appointed Head Coach to beware of engaging the wrong players in his team through external influence.

“George’s pedigree in football is very high; a good name is better than riches, he has played football at higher levels.

“I urge him to know what he is doing. He should stick to the job, and be determined to bring the best result for the country.

“The expectations are high at this point in time, especially when the Eagles are preparing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup; all eyes will be on him now.

“All Nigerians are awaiting him to build a formidable team, to bring good results, and shun undue influence in selecting players,” he said.

NAN

