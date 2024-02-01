Nigerian star striker Asisat Oshoala has opted for a move away from Barcelona after five trophy-filled years to join NWSL expansion side Bay FC.

This highly surprising move was confirmed on Thursday and it sees Oshoala depart the Catalan giants after a remarkable haul of 117 goals and 14 trophies.

Oshoala joins Bay FC on a contract through the 2026 season with an option for 2027, offering the chance to be a foundational piece in building a winning culture at the brand-new club.

“To have the opportunity to add a player of Asisat’s quality, experience and winning pedigree to our roster is an exciting and important day for the club and the NWSL,” said Bay FC General Manager Lucy Rushton on the club’s website.

“She brings a top-class mentality to the field combined with pace and technical ability that allows her to lead the line, while also giving those players around her the license to be creative and thrive in space. Asisat is a proven goal scorer at the most elite levels of World football, and she comes here to continue that with Bay FC.”

Oshoala also spoke on why she opted for this new challenge after previous successes with Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona and also in China.

“I spoke with [Montoya] earlier and I like the style of play, the style of football he wants to play,” Oshoala shared with The Equalizer, explaining her decision.

“I like the fact that he wants to do something different, something you don’t get to see in the NWSL every time because mostly this league is about transition. But he wants something different. He wants to keep the ball; he wants to play an attacking style of football. And I feel like coming from Barcelona, it’s something I would really love to be a part of.”

Reason behind the move

While reports suggested limited playing time in recent months likely contributed to Oshoala’smove, her contract expiring in June presented Barcelona with a financial opportunity.

According to Diario Sport, the Catalan club reportedly accepted a $163,000 transfer fee, rather than potentially losing her on a free transfer this summer.

READ ALSO: Oshoala makes history with sixth CAF African Player Award

Despite limited starts this season (14 appearances, 3 starts), Oshoala has showcased her clinical finishing touch, netting an impressive 8 goals.

This predatory instinct, combined with her vast experience and winning pedigree, undoubtedly makes her a valuable acquisition for the ambitious Bay FC.

Oshoala’s arrival marks a significant moment for the NWSL, bringing world-class talent to the league and further elevating its profile on the global stage.

