Despite their precarious position, Heartland FC striker Josiah Emmanuel remains confident about his team’s chances of escaping relegation from the Nigeria Premier Football League.

Sitting 19th in the table with 26 points from 32 matches, Emmanuel insists they are working tirelessly to secure victories in their remaining six games to beat the drop.

“Don’t be fooled by our current standing,” the Heartland striker told reporters on Monday. “You’ll see a completely transformed Heartland FC when the league resumes. This break, while granted to allow Rivers United to complete their outstanding matches, has been a blessing in disguise. Our coaches are working hard to get us in peak condition before the final push.”

With three home and three away fixtures remaining, Emmanuel believes they can secure a maximum of nine points at home and at least seven on the road, fueled by the renewed fitness and high morale within the camp.

It’s worth noting that Emmanuel, already attracting interest from several European clubs, boasts prior experience playing for Podgorica (Montenegro), Balikesirspor (Turkey), and Seattle Sounders (USA Major League Soccer).

Heartland’s remaining six games will see them host Gombe United, Doma United, and Niger Tornadoes at home while facing Akwa United (also battling relegation) and Remo Stars away, with their final away match against Kwara United.

