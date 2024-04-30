Real Madrid forced another away draw as they seek a 15th UEFA Champions League title, drawing 2-2 away to six-time UCL Champions Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Real scored first and then went down to two quick second-half goals, but Carlo Ancelotti’s men forced the draw with a successful penalty from Vinicius, his 21st goal.

The Brazilian No. 7 gave the 14-time champions the lead in the 28th minute when he spun away from Kim Min Jae and slotted past Manuel Neuer.

This was despite Bayern having controlled the opening minutes and had some scoring chances, but Real have not won this competition 14 times without weathering some storms.

They scored with their first shot on target after Kim went too tight on Vinicius, but after spotting the gap, former Bayern midfielder Toni Kross found him, and he scored.

Bayern responded in four second-half minutes. First, Leroy Sane sped away from Ferland Mendy and beat Andriy Lunin at his near post. It was the first goal by the German since last October, but the Real Madrid goalkeeper should have done better.

Three minutes later, Lucas Vasquez, deputising for Dani Cavarjal, clumsily took down Jamal Musiala in the box, resulting in Bayern taking the lead for the first time.

Harry Kane stepped forward to score his 43rd goal in his 43rd game of the season. The Allianz Arena was at its most raucous as Thomas Tuchel’s men sought a third, but just like their first goal, Real struck again.

And it was another sloppy challenge from Kim, who took Rodrygo down in the box. Vinicius completed his brace by sending Neuer the wrong way.

It is all square with no away goals advantage; the teams start again from scratch at the Bernabeu next Wednesday.

