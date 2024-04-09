The first legs of the quarterfinals in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League delivered thrilling action and intense drama on Tuesday.

In Madrid, Manchester City faced Real Madrid in a see-saw battle that ended in a 3-3 draw.

Despite City taking the lead early through Bernardo Silva’s free kick, Real Madrid quickly responded with a fortunate equaliser from Eduardo Camavinga.

Rodrygo then put Madrid ahead, only for City’s Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol to score stunning goals. However, Federico Valverde’s spectacular scissor volley in the 80th minute ensured the game ended 3-3, with all to play for in the second leg.

Over in London, Bukayo Saka and all Arsenal fans believe they should have had a penalty in the final seconds when the Arsenal man seemed to have been felled by Manuel Neuer.

The Swedish referee, Glenn Nyberg, did not think so and waved play on. The conversation went on after the final whistle, with Saka accosting the referee, but the 2-2 result means both teams start again from scratch in the second leg next Wednesday.

In Madrid

City started quickly and scored straight from a free kick by Bernardo Silva, which deceived Andriy Lunin, but Real Madrid were straight back with a fortuitous equaliser through Camavinga’s shot, which deflected off Ruben Dias. Rodrygo got the go-ahead goal a minute later. Rodrygo could have had a second in the 34th minute as Stefan Ortega stayed rooted.

The second half was a roller-coaster. Phil Foden equalised with a stupendous effort in the 66th minute, and five minutes later, Josko Gvardiol followed suit with another wondrous shot from the edge of the box with his right foot. It was the Croats’s first-ever goal for City.

On the dot of 80 minutes, Valverde scored the best goal of the night by executing a scissor volley that flew past Ortega. This was a breathless encounter, and many of their fans can’t wait until Wednesday when the second leg kicks off in Manchester.

In London

Another beautiful spectacle ended in a draw. Arsenal took the lead through Saka in the 12th minute after executing his trademark move into the box and placing his shot past Neuer. Bayern Munich replied with their rapid attack after a misplaced pass from Gabriel was pounced on by Leroy Sane.

Leon Goretzka got in behind Declan Rice and spotted Serge Gnabry. The former Arsenal man poked the ball beyond David Raya for an unlikely equaliser. The German team took the lead through a familiar foe. Harry Kane sent Raya the wrong way after Sane was felled in the box by William Saliba.

It took the Gunners until the 76th minute to get back on level pegging after a good combination of two substitutes, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard, who finished neatly past Neuer. Arsenal had a let-off in the 90th minute when Kingsley Coman’s effort came back off the post.

There was controversy at the end when the referee waved away Arsenal’s shouts for a penalty when Saka fell over Neuer’s dangled leg. It is not over, and it starts again next Wednesday in Munich.

