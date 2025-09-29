The World football governing body, FIFA, has sanctioned South Africa for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, in a World Cup qualifier.

Although South Africa defeated Lesotho 1-0 in the match played on 21 March, FIFA on Monday ruled that South Africa forfeited the match and therefore lost 3-0.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) was also ordered to pay a fine of CHF 10,000 to FIFA, while Mokoena was issued a warning.

The declaration means South Africa now have 14 points in Group C instead of the 17 they had before the FIFA ruling.

Benin and South Africa are now tied on 14 points, but the West Africans are ahead with a better goal difference of +4; the Bafana Bafana are on +3. Nigeria remains third with 11 points.

With two matches still to play for each team, Monday’s ruling boosts the chances of qualifying for Nigeria and Benin.

The ruling cites breaches of Article 19 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC) and Article 14 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Preliminary Competition Regulations. It has handed Lesotho a 3-0 victory on paper and thrown Group B wide open.

The Verdict

According to FIFA’s statement, the Disciplinary Committee:

“Has sanctioned the South African Football Association (SAFA) for having fielded an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, in the South Africa v. Lesotho match played on 21 March 2025 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 preliminary competition, thereby breaching Article 19 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC) and Article 14 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Preliminary Competition Regulations.”

A Costly Administrative Blunder

South Africa had originally celebrated a narrow 1-0 win over Lesotho in Johannesburg, believing they had taken a vital step towards the group stage of the qualifiers. But the inclusion of Mokoena who, according to FIFA documents, was under suspension at the time, has now cost Bafana Bafana dearly.

This is not the first time FIFA has imposed such sanctions. Under the FDC, even a single case of fielding an ineligible player leads to automatic forfeiture. The ruling also sends a warning to African federations about administrative vigilance in high-stakes qualifiers.

For Lesotho, this is a massive boost. A 3-0 away win in a World Cup qualifier could prove decisive in their push to reach the next round.

What does it mean going forward

For SAFA: They not only lose three points but also risk further scrutiny if procedural lapses continue.

For Mokoena: While only a warning has been issued, his international appearances will now be under heavier FIFA oversight.

For the Group: The decision reshuffles the table, with the Super Eagles of Nigeria suddenly gaining a more feasible opportunity for qualification, although they remain third. South Africa also loses the first position, although only by goal difference, to Benin.

This ruling underscores FIFA’s no-nonsense approach to eligibility compliance. In a competition where every point counts, administrative errors can be as deadly as defensive ones.