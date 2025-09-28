Nigeria’s campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup ended abruptly on Sunday as both Kwara United and Abia Warriors crashed out in the preliminary round of the competition.

At the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, Kwara United were tasked with overturning a narrow 4-3 first-leg defeat to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

Instead, the Harmony Boys fell 1-0 at home, sealing their elimination with a 5-3 aggregate scoreline.

Kwara United head coach Tunde Sanni promised a bold attacking approach, but his team struggled to break down Kotoko’s disciplined backline.

The Ghanaian side defended compactly, absorbed pressure, and punished the hosts with swift counterattacks.

The decisive moment came in the 51st minute when Hubert Gyau finished a well-worked move, driving home a low shot that silenced the Abeokuta crowd.

From then on, Kotoko dictated the tempo, forcing Kwara into errors and frustrating their late rally.

Despite making four second-half substitutions—introducing Ozor Philip, Shola Abdulraheem, Toheeb Gidado, and Emeka Obiora—the Harmony Boys could not find a breakthrough.

The visitors’ continental experience and defensive resilience proved too much to overcome.

The loss ends Kwara United’s short-lived continental adventure, but the club will take positives from their spirited performance in Ghana, where they scored three away goals.

For Asante Kotoko, the reward is a high-profile clash against Moroccan champions Wydad Casablanca in the next round.

Double heartbreak

It was also heartbreak for debutants Abia Warriors, who bowed out after a narrow defeat to Mali’s Djoliba in Bamako. Following a 1-1 first-leg draw in Uyo, the Nigerian side lost 1-0 in the return fixture, going out 2-1 on aggregate.