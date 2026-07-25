Team Nigeria will look to continue its impressive start at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday as athletes compete in swimming, wheelchair basketball and boxing.

Nigeria enjoyed an outstanding opening day, winning six medals to move into second place on the medals table. The medals came from para powerlifting, where the country won three gold and three silver medals.

Esther Nworgu gave Nigeria its first gold medal after winning the women’s lightweight event, while Esther Oyema finished second to complete a Nigerian one-two.

Team captain Folashade Oluwafemiayo then claimed another gold in the women’s heavyweight category after setting a new world record with a lift of 175kg. Rita Ferdinand also impressed by winning silver with a world-record lift of 158kg.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Riluwan Idris completed a memorable day by winning the men’s heavyweight title, while veteran Roland Ezuruike had earlier secured Nigeria’s first medal of the Games with a silver in the men’s lightweight event.

After the strong showing in para powerlifting, attention now turns to the swimming events.

Abduljabar Adama will compete in the men’s 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly heats. Clinton Opute will also race in the men’s 50m freestyle, while Collin Obi Ebincha lines up in the men’s 100m butterfly. Dorcas Oka will represent Nigeria in the women’s 100m breaststroke.

Later in the day, Nigeria’s women’s 3×3 wheelchair basketball team will open its campaign against hosts Scotland in Group B.

In boxing, David Akintola will begin his challenge in the men’s 80kg event when he fights in the preliminary round, hoping to secure a place in the next stage.

Nigeria also recorded a glimpse of success in men’s 3×3 basketball on Friday winning one of their three games with a 21-17 victory over the Cayman Islands.

There was however little to cheer in boxing where Ayomide Foly Hassan was knocked out of the men’s 70kg boxing event.

With confidence high after an excellent opening day, Team Nigeria will be hoping for more strong performances as the Glasgow Games continue.