Barely two days after a PREMIUM TIMES report detailed how Binyerem Ukaire, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, withheld essential payment files for agencies under her purview, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has launched a formal investigation.

The funds, approved by President Bola Tinubu, were intended to support the operations of several key agencies: the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Voice of Nigeria (VON), News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), National Orientation Agency (NOA), and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Controversy

Sources familiar with the matter revealed that Mrs Ukaire refused to process the payments because the heads of these agencies allegedly declined her request to make detailed presentations regarding their ongoing projects and financial utilisation.

Agency heads and industry experts have noted that this demand is inconsistent with established civil service practices. A circular issued by the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) explicitly directs supervising ministries to refrain from interfering in the finances of their parastatals, which are primarily accountable to their boards and ministers.

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ICPC Intervention

In response to the growing concerns, the ICPC has interrogated Mrs Ukaire and the affected agency heads to determine the rationale behind the obstruction of these funds. While the investigation remains ongoing, sources confirmed that neither the Permanent Secretary nor the agency heads were detained following the questioning.

Outcome

The public attention brought by the initial report has yielded results. Mrs Ukaire has since approved the payment files and transmitted them for disbursement. When contacted on Saturday, the heads of the affected agencies confirmed that the files have been forwarded and are now awaiting the final release of funds to their respective accounts.