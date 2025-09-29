The US President, Donald Trump, has announced plans to impose a 100 per cent tariff on movies made outside the United States.

Mr Trump disclosed this on Monday, in a post on Truth Social.

According to the US president, other countries have been stealing from the American movie-making industry.

Mr Trump stated that other countries were stealing the movie-making business from America, like “stealing candy from a baby.”

“Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing “candy from a baby.” California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit!

“Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100 per cent Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT,” he said.

This tariff would mark the first time the US has applied one to a service rather than a raw good.

The president first threatened to impose a 100 per cent tariff on foreign-produced movies in May because other countries allegedly offer tax incentives to American filmmakers in their countries.

At the time, Mr Trump had asserted that the American film industry was dying and there was a need for the US Department of Commerce to institute a tariff to protect the industry.

“The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States,” he had said.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration also plans to impose a 100 per cent tariff on branded drugs, a 25 per cent tariff on heavy trucks, a 50 per cent tariff on kitchen cabinets and vanities, and a 30 per cent tariff on furniture.

Mr Trump noted that he plans to impose a “substantial” tariff on all furniture imported into the US.

This announcement comes months after Mr Trump imposed a 10 per cent “minimum baseline tariff” on all imports into the country alongside a reciprocal tariff.

His actions led to a trade war, as other countries — particularly China, the country most affected — responded with retaliatory tariffs on food items among other things.

This eventually erupted into a weeks-long trade dispute between China and the US.

Unlike the past, however, Mr Trump’s new tariff will not be on raw goods but on services.