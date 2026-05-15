The Oyo State Police Command says it has launched a massive manhunt and rescue operation following the abduction of several pupils, students and school staff during coordinated attacks on schools in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ayanlade Olayinka, a deputy suprintendent of police, said the attacks occurred in the early hours of the day when armed hoodlums riding motorcycles stormed Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, near Alawusa, as well as Community Grammar School and L.A Primary School in Esiele, in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State. The areas are in the Ogbomoso axis of the state.

Among those abducted was the vice principal of Community Grammar School, Alamu Folawe, the police said.

Mr Olayinka said preliminary investigations showed that the assailants carried out simultaneous attacks on the schools and surrounding communities, abducting pupils, students and members of staff.

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He, however, noted that no pupil or student had been confirmed killed as of the time the statement was issued.

The police spokesperson confirmed that an assistant headmaster identified as Mr Adesiyan was killed during the attack. He added that an okada rider was also shot dead after reportedly resisting attempts by the attackers to seize his motorcycle.

According to the statement, the attackers also carted away a Toyota Corolla vehicle belonging to the abducted vice principal before setting it ablaze along a road leading to a nearby forest.

“The attackers, after abducting some victims, also took away a Toyota Corolla vehicle belonging to the abducted Vice Principal and later set the vehicle ablaze along the road leading to the forest,” Mr Olayinka said.

The police noted that the Community Grammar School and L.A Primary School operate within the same premises in Esiele.

Following the incident, the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Abimbola Olugbenga, led security operatives and other service commanders to the affected communities for an on-the-spot assessment and operational coordination, the statement added.

Mr Olayinka said tactical teams, intelligence assets and other operational resources had been deployed to the area to restore calm, rescue the abducted victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

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“The Command assures residents that intensive operations are ongoing and urges members of the public to remain calm, vigilant and supportive by providing timely and credible information that could aid the investigation and rescue efforts,” he said.

The latest abduction adds to growing security concerns in Oyo State, following recent reports of attacks on travellers along the Ibadan-Ijebu road.

In January this year, five officers of the National Park Service were killed in a bandit attack on the National Park Office in Oloka Village, Orire Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Seyi Makinde said at the time that preliminary investigations by security agencies indicate the attack was cross-border in nature, carried out by armed bandits from neighbouring regions.