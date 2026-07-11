The Nigerian Army says sustained intelligence-led operations and the dismantling of a terrorist network culminated in the “unconditional release” of 44 pupils and teachers abducted from three schools in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that terrorists invaded the schools—Baptist Nursery and Primary School (Yawota), Community High School (Ahoro-Esinele) and L.A. Primary School (Ahoro-Esinele)—on 15 May, abducting a total of 46 people, comprising 39 students and seven teachers.

Unfortunately, one of the teachers, Adegboye Adesiyan, was killed on the spot, while another teacher, Michael Oyedokun, was killed in captivity. This reduced the number of those finally released to 44.

The victims, who spent 56 days with their abductors, regained their freedom on Friday after what the authorities described as a month-long intelligence-driven operation involving security forces from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the State Security Service (SSS), the Nigerian Army and the police, among others.

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President Bola Tinubu celebrated their release, praising security operatives for their “heroic” efforts. He also revealed that many of the terrorists were killed, while eight of them were arrested.

The president vowed that his administration would secure justice for the victims, directing emergency agencies to work with the Oyo State Government to provide all necessary medical and relief support to the children and teachers.

Appreciating President Tinubu, Governor Seyi Makinde also commended the operations, emphasising that no ransom was paid.

How captives were released — Army

According to a statement issued by Jonah Danjuma, the spokesperson for 2 Division in Ibadan, the release of the captives followed more than a month of coordinated operations targeting the group’s leadership, logistics and informant network.

Mr Danjuma explained that the operations were led by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 2 Division, CR Nnebeife, in collaboration with the ONSA, the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), the SSS, the armed forces, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Defence Headquarters, police, Amotekun corps, local vigilantes and hunters.

He said the security operation focused on identifying the kingpins behind the abduction and dismantling their operational network and hideouts within the Old Oyo National Park forest.

The army spokesperson said multiple arrests were made in Oyo State and other parts of the country, disrupting the group’s activities and exerting sustained pressure on its members.

“The arrests completely disorganised the group, exerted overwhelming pressure on them and ultimately led the terrorist group to unconditionally release the pupils and teachers,” he stated.

Mr Danjuma added that the operation was deliberately planned to ensure the safe recovery of the hostages while avoiding collateral damage.

He, however, disclosed that security forces recorded casualties during the operation but did not provide details on the number or identities of those affected.

According to him, the rescued pupils and teachers are currently receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital before being handed over to the Oyo State Government for reunification with their families.

The army spokesperson said further operations would continue to track down other members of the network and dismantle any remaining terrorist cells linked to the abduction.