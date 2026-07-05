Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has directed the management of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) to provide free and comprehensive medical care to recently rescued kidnap victims in the state.

The directive followed the rescue and release of worshippers of the Eda-Oniyo Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), who were abducted on 28 April by gunmen in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode

Mr Oyebode said the governor also commended President Bola Tinubu for his support in ensuring the safe return of the worshippers.

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He said Mr Oyebanji had directed the Ministry of Health and Human Services to oversee the welfare and well-being of the rescued worshippers, including all medical expenses incurred during their treatment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victims are currently receiving care at EKSUTH and will remain under medical supervision until they are certified fit to reunite with their families.

Mr Oyebanji commended heads of security agencies, the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, leaders of the Eda-Oniyo community and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for their roles in securing the victims’ rescue and release.

The governor urged individuals politicising the incident on social media to desist and instead support efforts to build a safer and more prosperous state.

NAN reports that the Police Public Relations Officer in Ekiti, Sunday Abutu, had earlier announced the rescue and release of the kidnapped worshippers in a statement issued on Saturday.

According to the statement, the victims were rescued through sustained intelligence-led operations and coordinated efforts involving the Nigeria Police Force, the military, other security agencies, the Amotekun Corps, local hunters and the Ekiti Government.

READ ALSO: Abducted Ekiti church worshippers freed after 67 days in captivity

The statement added that the rescued victims had been taken to the hospital for medical examination and treatment to assess their health and ensure they received adequate care.

The Commissioner of Police in Ekiti, Falade Adegoroye, commended the dedication, professionalism and synergy displayed by security stakeholders, noting that their collective efforts led to the successful rescue of the victims.

He also applauded residents for their continued cooperation, vigilance and timely provision of credible information to security agencies.

Mr Adegoroye said efforts had been intensified to apprehend those responsible for the abduction and bring them to justice.

(NAN)