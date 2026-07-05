Defending champion Iga Swiatek crashed out of Wimbledon stunningly on Saturday, as Philippines star Alexandra Eala produced the biggest win of her career to reach the fourth round with a 7-6(11/9), 6-2 victory on Centre Court.

The 21-year-old Eala displayed remarkable composure to edge a gripping 84-minute opening set before dominating the second against the six-time Grand Slam champion. The victory sends the world No. 32 into the last 16 and marks another historic milestone for Philippine tennis.

“It’s difficult to describe. I’m in the second week of a Slam, and it’s incredible for me,” an emotional Eala said after the match. Having become the first Filipina player in the Open Era to reach the third round of a Grand Slam earlier in the week, Eala went a step further by claiming her second win in three career meetings against the Polish third seed.

Reflecting on her achievement, Eala added: “For someone who grew up in the Philippines, training every day after school with my mother and grandfather, this is everything.”

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Swiatek, who was chasing back-to-back Wimbledon titles, struggled throughout the contest, committing 44 unforced errors. The defeat is her earliest exit from a Grand Slam since her third-round loss at Wimbledon two years ago, and follows another disappointing campaign after her last-16 exit at the French Open.

Eala looked poised to wrap up the opening set after taking a 5-3 lead, but failed to serve it out. However, she kept her nerve in a tense tie-break, converting her fourth set point when Swiatek sent a backhand long. The momentum remained with the Filipino star as she stormed into a 4-0 lead in the second set. Although Swiatek briefly threatened a comeback by recovering one break, two costly double faults handed Eala another advantage.

Eala sealed the memorable victory on her third match point after saving four break points in a dramatic final game. She celebrated by collapsing to the grass in tears after striking a forehand winner, while Swiatek exited Centre Court quickly.

Eala will next face former Wimbledon finalist Jasmine Paolini for a place in the quarter-finals. A victory would make her the first Filipino player to reach a Grand Slam singles quarter-final since Felicisimo Ampon at the 1953 French Championships.

Rybakina suffers a shock exit

Elsewhere, former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina also suffered a surprise third-round exit, losing 7-6(7/4), 6-1 to Belgium’s Elise Mertens on Court One.

Rybakina, who lifted the Wimbledon title in 2022 and won the Australian Open earlier this year, was unable to reproduce her best form as the 25th seed dictated play after a closely contested opening set. The defeat continues a difficult run for the Kazakh star, who also exited the French Open in the second round and has now failed to progress beyond the third round in her last two Wimbledon appearances.

Despite the disappointment, Rybakina remained philosophical. “I just try to move on. It’s impossible to win everything. I’m upset, but it’s not going to take more than one or two days,” she said, adding that she plans to reassess her game ahead of the North American hard-court season and the US Open.

For Mertens, the victory ranks among the finest of her career. The Belgian, a two-time Wimbledon doubles champion, has now reached the singles fourth round at the All England Club for the fourth time.

“Definitely one of my most memorable wins, especially against her here at Wimbledon,” Mertens said. “I really grew into the match and took confidence from my previous round. I soaked it all in today on Court One.”

Mertens will now face the Czech 21st seed Marie Bouzkova for a place in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.