The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Waidi Shaibu, says troops are making significant progress towards the rescue of 39 pupils and seven teachers abducted in Oyo.

Mr Shaibu disclosed this during an interactive session with media executives on Saturday in Port Harcourt as part of activities marking the 2026 Nigerian Army Day Celebration.

The victims were abducted on 15 May from three schools in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo.

“Operations are currently ongoing to rescue those children abducted in Oyo State, and we are making tremendous progress,” the army chief said.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

He expressed confidence that the operation would lead to the safe rescue of the victims and their reunion with their families.

Mr Shaibu said the Nigerian Army remained actively engaged in various operations across the country’s six geopolitical zones to address evolving security challenges.

Speaking on operations in the North-east, he said troops under Operation Hadin Kai had recorded significant successes against insurgents and terrorists.

According to him, the operation recently led to the killing of a high-profile Islamic State commander, Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, in collaboration with United States partners.

“Operation Hadin Kai has neutralised over 1,872 insurgents, while many terrorists have surrendered to troops,” he said.

Mr Shaibu noted that improved security had enabled displaced persons to return to their communities, citing the recent closure of the Internally Displaced Persons camp in Bama, Borno.

In the North West, he said Operation Fansan Yamma had continued to degrade bandit groups through the neutralisation of criminal elements and recovery of weapons.

The COAS also highlighted achievements in the North-central region through Operations Enduring Peace, Whirl Stroke and the newly established Operation Savannah Shield.

He said the operations had enhanced security in Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa, Kwara, Niger and parts of Kogi.

In the South-east, Mr Shaibu said the security situation had improved considerably, noting that there were no reported disruptions during the last Christmas celebrations.

“In the South-south, the nation’s oil output has improved, which is a testament to the success of operations against illegal bunkering, crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism,” he said.

The army chief described the South-west as one of the most peaceful regions, apart from the recent abduction incident in Oyo.

Mr Shaibu announced that the federal government had approved measures to strengthen military manpower to tackle emerging security threats.

He disclosed that President Bola Tinubu had approved the establishment of a new Nigerian Army Depot in Amasiri-Edda, Ebonyi, bringing the number of army depots to three.

He added that the depots in Zaria (Kaduna), Osogbo (Osun), and Amasiri-Edda (Ebonyi) were expected to recruit and train 28,000 young Nigerians.

“I recently directed the recruitment of 28,000 young Nigerians to enhance manpower for our various operations across the country.

“So far, the Zaria depot has graduated 6,000 soldiers, Osogbo has graduated 5,000, while Amasiri-Edda will soon graduate 3,000, bringing the total to 14,000,” he said.

Mr Shaibu added that the army had reviewed its curriculum to focus on marksmanship, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations.

He said recruits now undergo about 11 months of intensive military training, including advanced infantry and acclimatisation exercises.

The COAS further disclosed that the army had acquired armoured personnel carriers, mine-resistant vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles to strengthen operational effectiveness.

He said personnel had been deployed for specialised training both locally and abroad to ensure proficiency in operating modern military equipment.

“The acquisition of armed and surveillance drones, alongside enhanced aviation capabilities, has improved response times and operational success across theatres of operation,” he added.

Mr Shaibu reaffirmed the army’s commitment to safeguarding the nation and responding effectively to emerging security challenges.

(NAN)