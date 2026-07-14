The Organising Secretary of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State Council, Toba Ajiboye, popularly known as Ijaya, has died after he was reportedly shot by unidentified gunmen in Lagos.

Mr Ajiboye was reportedly attacked on Sunday night while returning home from his childhood neighbourhood in Fadeyi, the Punch Newspaper reported.

According to accounts of the incident, the gunmen intercepted his vehicle around the Ikorodu Road axis and opened fire, leaving his vehicle riddled with bullets.

Photos and videos circulating on social media after the attack showed a white vehicle with multiple bullet holes on its windscreen and body. PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.

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Initial reports indicated that Mr Ajiboye and other occupants of the vehicle survived the attack after sustaining gunshot wounds. However, subsequent reports confirmed that the union official later died from his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the attack remain unclear, while the identities of the assailants have yet to be established.

Reacting to the killing, the Chairman of the NURTW Lagos State Council, Mustapha Adekunle, popularly known as Sego, described Mr Ajiboye as a loyal ally, trusted friend and committed union leader.

In a tribute shared on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Mr Adekunle stressed that he was devastated by the loss.

“The news of the sudden passing of Comrade Toba Ajiboye has left me deeply saddened and heartbroken. It is difficult to come to terms with the loss of such a loyal, dependable and committed ally,” he wrote.

Describing the deceased as a pillar of both the union and his political structure, Mr Adekunle noted that Mr Ajiboye’s years of service and loyalty would not be forgotten.

“Comrade Toba Ajiboye, the Organising Secretary of the NURTW Lagos State Council, was more than an ally; he was a trusted friend, a man of steadfast loyalty and unwavering commitment, and a true pillar of TeamSego and SegoNation. His friendship, unwavering support and selfless dedication to the union over the years will forever remain etched in my heart,” he stated.

He also extended his condolences to the deceased’s family, friends and members of the union.

“My heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends and the entire NURTW family. May Almighty God forgive his shortcomings, grant him eternal rest, and give us all the strength and fortitude to bear this painful and irreparable loss,” he added.

The killing comes amid renewed attention on the activities of transport unions in Lagos, where the NURTW remains one of the state’s most influential transport organisations, with members operating across motor parks and major commercial transport routes. Over the years, the union has experienced leadership disputes and occasional violent clashes linked to control of transport operations.

The Lagos State Council is headed by Mr Adekunle, while Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, currently serves as the National President of the NURTW following his emergence as the union’s national leader.

As of the time of filing this report, the Lagos State Police Command had not issued an official statement on the attack or announced any arrests in connection with the killing.