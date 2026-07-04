The police in Ekiti State said the worshippers abducted during the attack on a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) crusade in Eda Oniyo-Ekiti, Ilejemeje Local Government Area of the state, have been rescued.

The spokesperson of the command, Sunday Abutu, a superintendent of police, said in a statement that the victims were rescued on Friday.

The victims, who are mostly residents of Eda Oniyo-Ekiti, were abducted on Tuesday, April 28, when gunmen invaded an open-air crusade organised by the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC).

During the attack, the officiating pastor was killed, while 15 worshippers were abducted and taken to an unknown destination.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The worshippers who were taken into the forest are mostly women, with two young boys and children between the ages of two and four years.

The abductors initially demanded N1 billion ransom for the release of the victims, but later reduced the ransom to N50 million. The community raised and paid N10.5 million, but the kidnappers refused to release them.

One of the 15 kidnapped victims reportedly died while in captivity, while the remaining survivors are said to be in critical physical and emotional condition.

Mr Abutu said the rescuing of the abductees followed sustained intelligence-led operations and coordinated efforts by the police, the military, the Amotekun corps, local hunters and the Ekiti State Government and other security agencies.

He said the rescued victims have since been taken to the hospital for medical examination and treatment to ascertain their health condition and ensure they receive adequate medical care.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Falade Adegoroye Michael, commends the dedication, professionalism, and synergy exhibited by all security stakeholders whose collective efforts culminated in the successful rescue of the victims.

“He particularly appreciates the Ekiti State Government under the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, for its unwavering support to the security agencies, which greatly contributed to the success of the operation.

“The commissioner also thanks the good people of Ekiti State for their continuous cooperation, vigilance, and timely provision of credible information.

“While efforts are currently being intensified to arrest the perpetrators, the Commissioner of Police reassures residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property across the state,” the statement said.

The Commissioner, the statement further said, urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to support the police and other security agencies by promptly reporting any suspicious person or activity to the nearest police station or through the command’s emergency number: 08062335577.